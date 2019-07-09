WENTWORTH — Several candidates have filed for the 23 municipal seats across Rockingham County open for election later this year.
The Rockingham County Board of Elections opened for candidate filing at noon July 5 and has a filing deadline of noon on July 19.
By press time on Tuesday morning, several incumbents had been joined by newcomers bidding for seats in the November elections that will feature four Eden and Reidsville council seats, three council spots apiece in Wentworth, Mayodan, Madison and Stoneville, and the mayoral seats in every western Rockingham municipality.
In Eden, where the city is carved into seven wards, incumbents Bernie Moore, Jim Burnette and Jerry Ellis have filed to run for their respective seats.
In Ward 6, Phil Hunnicutt has filed to make a bid for the Ward 6 presently held by Sylvia Grogan, who was elected to the seat after it was vacated by Neville Hall when he became mayor in 2018.
Incumbents Donald Gorham and William Hairston have filed for candidacy to return to their open seats in district A.
No candidates have yet filed for two district B seats, held by current council members James Festerman and Sherri Walker.
In Mayodan, two former mayors are seeking return to the post that’s been held by longtime mayor Jeff Bullins. He announced earlier this year that he will retire at the close of his term.
James (Bud) Cardwell will step away from his expiring seat on the council to run for the non-voting mayoral seat.
A longtime Mayodan council member, Cardwell was elected mayor in 2011, after then-mayor Dwight Lake announced he wouldn’t seek a third term.
Lake will now look to return to the political realm, also filing as a Mayodan mayoral candidate on July 5.
Outside of Cardwell’s spot on the council, seats held by Lewis Bottoms and Mayor Pro-Tem Darrell Allred are also open in the 2019 municipal election.
Neither incumbent has filed thus far, but residents Melanie Shemo Barnes and Shaunna Priddy Overman have filed for candidacy for town board seats.
In Madison, Mayor David Myers will seek his fourth term, after filing for candidacy on July 5. Incumbents Tom Rogers and newcomer William Phillips have filed for the three open aldermen posts.
Fellow incumbent Leon Wall has yet to re-file. The board also has an opening, after appointed board member Joe Adams stepped down earlier this year. Adams was selected to replace Justin Terrell in the summer of 2017, after Terrell announced he was moving outside town limits.
In Stoneville, incumbent council members Henry (Camp) Thornton and Jerry Smith have filed as 2019 candidates.
Mayor Ricky Craddock and Mayor Pro-Tem Chuck Hundley have yet to re-file.
Voters will have a chance to place two board members back in their seats this fall.
Dennis Paschal III will seek a third term, after filing for candidacy last week. He will be joined by Evelyn L. Conner, who has served on the town’s council since its incorporation in 1998.
Fellow incumbent Dennis Paschal, who has also served since 1998, had yet to file for candidacy prior to press time.
To keep abreast day-to-day on filings, visit RockinghamNow.com