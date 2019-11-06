MAYODAN—Only a wafer-thin margin of six votes separated this town’s former mayors Bud Cardwell and Dwight Lake Tuesday in their new bid for the city’s top post.

Cardwell, 81, won with 87 votes, or 50.40% of the ballots, and Lake grabbed 181, or 48.79%. Three citizens voted write-in ballots according to unofficial tallies from the Rockingham County Board of Elections. 

A former longtime Mayodan mayor and eight-year member of the town council, Cardwell retired after owning and operating a retail florist for 33 years. He is the past president of the N.C. Florists Association.

Lake, 66, a council member from 1999-2007 and mayor from 2007-2011, is a retired purchasing manager for Volvo Trucks and a former member of the North Carolina League of Municipalities.

Town council races were heated, as well, with six candidates battling for three seats.

Melanie Shemo Barnes emerged with the highest number of votes, claiming 218, or 22.02 %.

Darrell Allred ranked second with 180 ballots in his favor, or 18.18%, and Doug Cardwell edged out Shauna Priddy Overman by just two votes with 180 to her 164.

Barnes, 36, a salon owner, is a longtime member of the Downtown Merchants Association, Small Town Main Street and the Washington Mills Advisory Board.

Allred, 77, owns a locksmith business and serves on the Rockingham-Madison Rescue Board. 

A charter member and former board member of the Mayodan Preservation League, Cardwell, 66, is a former board member for the Rockingham County Habitat for Humanity.

Candidates Brandon M. Griffin and Charles Menard Jr. collected 147 and 112 votes, respectively. Write-in ballots accounted for .20 percent of the votes, or 20 ballots.

Susie C. Spear is a staff writer for RockinghamNow.

