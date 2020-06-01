STONEVILLE — A Browns Summit man died Sunday afternoon after his motorcycle left the roadway On U.S. 220 near N.C. 770.
Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene at around 12:10 p.m. Sunday and found that Renford Dewayne Lambert, 51, was traveling south when his motorcycle struck a median and collided with a guardrail, said Master Trooper Brandon Baker in aMonday afternoon news release.
Lambert died at the scene.
Troopers investigating the accident believe it may have been caused by a medical condition, but are continuing their query.
