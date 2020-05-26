MADISON — Paraglider pilot James Sutherland captured aerial photos on Tuesday of the swollen Dan and Mayo rivers in Rockingham County. Copious rainfall has seen both rivers on the rise with more rain forecasted in the week to come.
