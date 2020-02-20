RALEIGH — A longtime Reidsville manufacturer was recognized earlier this month at the 2019 Governor’s Export Awards.
BETA Fueling Systems, a designer and builder of commercial and military aircraft-refueling equipment, was recognized as a 2019 Governor’s Export Award winner at a ceremony at the state capital on Feb. 5.
The 40-year corporate resident of Rockingham County was one of six companies recognized with the award state wide.
The Governor’s Export Awards, which highlights growing international sales success, was developed by the governor’s office three years ago, in collaboration with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
BETA Fueling Systems joins Aegis Power Systems in Cherokee County, World Cat in Edgecombe County, AB Carter in Gaston County, Revlon Consumer Products Corporation in Granville County and Otto Environmental Systems North America in Mecklenburg County as this year’s award winners.
“The EDPNC is proud to celebrate these award-winners from all over the state,” EDPNC VP of Global Business Services John Loyack in a news release. “They are leaders among the businesses we work with because they have reached new levels of success in exporting or made the strongest of beginnings in international sales.”
According to Washington D.C. based Brookings Institution, more than 400,000 jobs across the Tar Heel State are supported by North Carolina’s export of goods and services.
Gov. Roy Cooper praised manufacturing following the awards ceremony. Cooper said manufacturing is the second largest contributor to the state economy, with over $30 billion in goods being exported annually.
“North Carolina’s global reputation as a manufacturing powerhouse would not be possible without all the companies that export, including the leaders we are honoring with Export Awards,” said Cooper in a news release.
EDPNC, which works on behalf of the state to help businesses meet export objectives, assisted 614 businesses last year residing in 89 of North Carolina’s 100 counties.
Those companies reported just over $1 billion in international sales.
The partnership, which holds six trade offices around the world, selects award winners annually from hundreds of businesses it has helped with export education seminars, foreign market intelligence, trade show support and introductions to international distributors.
Operating locally since 1972, BETA Fueling Systems produced specialized refueling trucks, filters and parts for several global airlines such as Delta Air Lines and Spirit Air Lines.
