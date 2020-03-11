UPDATE (1:40) Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page has identified the alleged suspect as Joseph Lynwood Irving.
Page told media outlets at the scene that officers went to Irving's father's residence on Deodora Lane at approximately 8 a.m. to serve him misdeameanor cyberstalking warrants.
"Apparantly he came to the window and pointed a shotgun at the deputy and tapped on the window so we backed off," Page said.
Irving has additionally been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon upon a government official, Page said.
Other charges are pending.
No other individuals are believed to be in the residence and family has reached out to Irving via telephone.
The sheriff added that after 8 a.m., the 9-1-1 Center started receiving threatening calls believed to be coming from Irving.
He stated he could hear the calls being made from the scene.
Earlier today all Rockingham County Schools were placed on secure perimeter for safety after bomb threats believed to be from Irving, were received by Rockingahm County High School, Dalton McMichael High School and Reidsville High School.
The Rockingham County Governmental Center was also on lockdown Wednesday morning, after receiving a bomb threat alledgly from Irving.
"Today we had a very concerning situation in our community that impacted our schools. We had an individual who called many of our schools and made concerning threats," said Rockingham County Schools Superintendent Rodney Shotwell in a Facebook video posted on the district's social media page.
"We actively worked with law enforcement and officials to ensure that all schools were safe and activated their crisis plans. Our entire district and staff worked very hard to ensure our students were safe and secure," he said.
At the scene, negotiators have been speaking with Irving since this morning, in an attempt to deesculate the situation, Page said.
"They are going to continue to try to talk to him and try to resolve this peacefully," Page said.
Irving, 36, ran for Rockingham County Clerk of Court in 2018. He has previously pleaded guilty to unrelated misdemeanor charges.
UPDATE: All crisis protocol codes have been lifted at this time and all schools are clear, according to RCS Public Information Officer Karen Hyler
RUFFIN — Sheriff's deputies are currently negotiating with a man who has barricaded himself inside a mobile home after pointing a gun at officers who were attempting to serve outstanding warrants.
The active scene, currently contained by a police barrier, is located at 183 Deodara Lane, off Schoolfield Road in the Happy Home community.
Access to the area is being restricted at this time.
An investigation is currently ongoing.
Officers with Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office say they have been on the scene in the area and around the trailer since early morning.
State Troopers have blocked access to Schoolfield Road from N.C. 700.
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from Greensboro Police Department’s Hazardous Devices Team. Representatives from Alamance County officers are also assisting at the scene.
Their department sent six bomb squad members from Greensboro who waited on standby at the Happy Home School staging area.
Local citizens are in their yards along U.S. 700 and farmers are perched on tailgates with eyes trained on Schoolfield Road.
Since the community is so small, local folks, including senior citizens — who have known the subject's parents for decades — say they are not surprised by the his actions and that they have been wary of him and his erratic behavior and arrest record for quite some time.
It's believed that the subject is also connected to several bomb threats in the area.
All Rockingham County Schools were placed on secure perimeter for safety earlier today after bomb threats were called into Rockingahm County High School, Dalton McMichael HIgh School and Reidsville High School.
According to a Rockingham County Schools tweet, The Sheriff’s Office does have a person of interest in relation to the threats.
The Rockingham County Governmental Center was also on lockdown Wednesday morning, after receiving a bomb threat.
The lockdown has since been lifted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.