EDEN — A chicken bucket chandelier, photos of Colonel Sanders riding a camel and snazzy café tables may help this city forget the July 11 gas explosion that obliterated its old Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant.
On Tuesday morning, eight months after the blast felt from Eden to the Virginia state line, franchise principals Marcus, Bill and Bonny Shelton of Bacon Enterprises reopened the KFC on the same 123 N. Van Buren site. Now the fast food restaurant boasts a designation as one of only 8 well-decorated “Flagship American Showman” KFC’s in the nation.
With the reveal of the 3,100-square-foot dining room, replete with historic travel photos of company founder Colonel Sanders, came pledges by Marcus Shelton of stepped up safety monitoring at the location, where Eden’s KFC was established in 1985.
“It’s a state-of-the-art building — there are only eight of these in the country, and we are very excited,’’ said Shelton, who got his start in the family business managing the Eden KFC. “We are very excited. We’ve done everything to make sure that our employees and our customers are safe,’’ he said.
Asked if the franchisees had any hesitancy about rebuilding on the blast site, Shelton said, “No ma’am. We’ve been here since 1985. The Eden community has been very good to us, and we’re excited to be back. And we’re very blessed to be here.’’
The new restaurant will operate an all electric cooking area and appliances, while the heating, air conditioning and water heaters will be gas powered, Shelton said. As an extra safety precaution, the KFC installed special carbon monoxide monitoring devices that are integrated into its security system, Shelton explained. “If there’s any indication of any (gas) issue, we’ll be notified immediately.’’
The Sheltons own two additional KFCs in Asheboro and Roxboro, as well as 10 restaurants in Southwest Virginia. Two of their establishments are KFC/Taco Bell combination stores. And since the Eden disaster, Bacon Enterprises has installed emissions devices in all of those restaurants and their cook lines, Shelton said.
In Eden, no less than 18 security cameras will keep watch on the KFC. “This is so we can see everything that’s going on. We’ve got about four outside and the rest inside,’’ Shelton said.
The dining room was brimming with patrons around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Hanging in the center of the new eatery’s busy dining room was its decorative piece de resistance — a chandelier of wooden slats, fashioned as a stylized, iconic KFC chicken bucket.
Nearby, Shirley Strange and her daughter Vanessa Strange, enjoyed plates of chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy and cole slaw. The Cascade, Virginia, natives said they used to be Eden regulars. “I hope it (an explosion) doesn’t happen again,’’ Shirley Strange said with a chuckle. “We had been going to the KFC in Danville ever since.’’
Arthur Lewis, pastor of Gospel Tabernacle Church in Draper, said he’s delighted that his hometown KFC has its fryers going again. He won’t have to continue commuting for his crispy fix. “I had been going over to Reidsville’s KFC,’’ he said. “I’m glad they’re reopened, and I feel comfortable.’’
“This is just awesome,’’ said Cheryl S. Mann, who heard about the explosion while living in Virginia. Back in Eden, she wanted to support the new place. “I thought, you know, I’m going to patronize this place today. I love it. This is hometown.’’
Many restaurant employees who were displaced in July have returned to work at the new KFC, Shelton said.
And local first responders who helped clear the accident debris in July made their return to the site to dine in the new KFC Friday. “We had a special event for them … the city and state officials that helped us get back to this point,’’ Shelton said. “And I can’t say enough about the City of Eden. We’re very proud of the people here and what they’ve done for us to get us back to where we are.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.