REIDSVILLE — Annie Penn Hospital has received the Get With The Guidelines Target: Stroke Honor Roll Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award from the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association.
The award goes to hospitals where stroke patients receive nationally recognized, research-based treatment.
Annie Penn Hospital earned the award for meeting specific quality measures for quickly diagnosing and treating stroke during a set window of time, according to a Cone Health news release.
The measures include the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments that have been scientifically shown to speed recovery and reduce death and disability of stroke.
“Our goal is to save more lives and shorten recovery time. By using these guidelines, our patients stand a better chance of not only surviving, but recovering from stroke,” said Sandra Kueider, who serves as director of nursing for Annie Penn’s emergency department.
Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States, according to the to the AHA.
On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.
“We are pleased to recognize Annie Penn Hospital for their commitment to stroke care,” says Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”