REIDSVILLE — Hospital officials locked down Cone Health’s Annie Penn Hospital for about 40 minutes Tuesday morning as a precaution after an agitated person threatened another.
“This followed a verbal threat …’’ Doug Allred, the hospital’s external communications manager, said in an email.
“Out of an abundance of caution for our employees and our patients, Annie Penn Hospital went on lockdown around 11:20 this morning,’’ Allred said, explaining that during the measure, people were not allowed to enter or leave the building. “Throughout the lockdown, our facility remained safe as we continued to provide care to our patients and their family members.’’
Nearly a dozen Reidsville Police Department staff, including detectives, turned out at the scene after the hospital reported the threat.
The lockdown was discontinued at 12:10 p.m. after authorities detained an unnamed suspect, and patients and visitors were allowed to come and go.
Patient James Hampton, who was at the hospital for a routine platelet infusion, said he was relieved when the lock down ended. “I was glad I could leave. We were in there for about 30 minutes.’’