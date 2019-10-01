STOKESDALE — A school bus carrying two adults and 20 Huntsville Elementary School students to an after school program, flipped onto it's top and came to rest 40 feet down an embankment Tuesday afternoon along N.C. Hwy 68.
While a number of students, ages 5-10, sustained bumps, bruises and minor lacerations, no life-threatening injuries were reported after the accident just after 3 p.m., according to N.C. Highway Patrol officers at the scene near Sylvania Road.
The conventional-sized school bus, not part of Rockingham County Schools' fleet, served the Operation Xcel after school program through the Stokesdale Learning Center, according to RCS spokesperson Karen Hyler.
Emergency workers transported 17 people to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro for treatment and observation shortly after the crash, Hyler said, adding that Huntsville Elementary's Principal Gary Pyrtle and the school's nurse waited with children and their families at the hospital on Tuesday evening.
"Nothing is more important to us than our children's safety,'' Hyler said. "We'd like to thank the first responders as well as the staff at Huntsville Elementary for their assistance during this bus accident. We are so fortunate that all our students walked away.''
Operation XCEL's Executive Director Charlene Gladney visited with children and their parents Tuesday night and said, "As I understand it, no one has been admitted (to Cone hospital). "Injuries are mostly minor cuts and bruises ... glass in their extremities.''
The driver of the bus was expected to be released Tuesday night after being treated in hospital's emergency department, Gladney said.
The after school program contracts use of the bus through First Student, a national company that supplies transportation to many school districts, including Guilford County, Gladney said.
Her students have been through a frightening ordeal, and Gladney said she plans to have a social worker stationed at Operation XCEL on Wednesday to provide counseling to youngsters.
"Right now they're tired and ready to go home ... ready to eat,'' Gladney said of kids waiting for release from the emergency department.
Although the exact cause of the accident has yet to be determined, initial reports are that a northbound Chevrolet passenger truck crossed the center line and struck the southbound bus as it ferried students to the after school program.
Highway Patrol officers did not know whether the bus was outfitted with seat belts.
The names of the bus driver and male truck driver were unavailable Tuesday evening.
Police blocked the highway in both directions until about 5:30 p.m. while a tow truck recovered the bus. And media and the public were blocked from the crash scene while troopers investigated tire marks left by the truck, as well as the site where the bus came to rest.
This is a developing story.
