RUFFIN — After a 10-hour standoff, Joseph L. Irving was taken into custody Wednesday evening by Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputies and SWAT team members at his tear gas-filled mobile home. Barricaded with a shotgun, the former county clerk candidate phoned bomb threats to county high schools, county court and government offices, and a fast food restaurant, forcing county-wide lock downs.
Irving, 37, who made an unsuccessful bid for Rockingham County Clerk in 2018, was wearing shorts, a t-shirt and a towel over his head when police entered his residence at 183 Deodara Lane here and arrested him around 5 p.m., according to Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page.
Irving has been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, two counts of felony communicating threats of mass violence, two felony counts of false report of mass violence on education property, three felony counts of false bomb reports to a public building, one felony count of a false bomb report, three counts of misdemeanor cyber stalking, and four counts of misdemeanor threatening phone calls, records show.
He is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility in Wentworth on a $1,005,000 secured bond.
Sheriff's deputies first arrived at Irving’s home around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday to issue misdemeanor warrants against Irving for cyber stalking. “He displayed a shotgun, pointed it at one of my deputies, and (we) backed off and called in additional deputies … ,’’ Page told media after Irving's arrest.
In turn, Irving “barricaded himself” alone in the mobile home off of Schoolfield Road and “then we started receiving bomb threats and other threats made to all of our county high schools, the courthouse and the governmental center … ,’’ Page said. Irving also phoned a threat to McDonald’s restaurant on N.C. Highway 135 in Mayodan, according to police scanner reports.
Joined by Rockingham County District Attorney Jason Ramey and Eden Police Chief Greg Light, Page held a press conference just after 5 p.m. about half a mile from the mobile home Irving shares with his father, Lynwood Irving, its owner.
Page described Irving’s condition as “OK’’ and said Irving would be examined at a local hospital before being charged and jailed in Wentworth.
A resolution
At around 4 p.m., about half a dozen quick “pop” sounds echoed as SWAT team members fired tear gas canisters into Irving’s dwelling. The measure was a final resort after a law enforcement negotiator and Irving’s family members, including his father, failed to convince the self-described pastor to surrender, Page said. Bomb squad members were expected to comb the property after Irving’s arrest, Page said.
Nearby, neighbors watched from their yards and listened to bullhorns as police commanded Irving to surrender. Two farmers watched a parade of police vehicles from the tailgate of a pick-up truck. They shook their heads in disbelief and said they had long worried about Joseph Irving’s judgement.
A host of law enforcement agencies took part in Wednesday’s operation, including members of the Greensboro Police Department’s bomb squad. They parked a mobile command center at Happy Home Elementary School, about a mile from Irving’s home. The Alamance County Sheriff’s Department sent officers to help, as well as an armored vehicle. And agents from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation also joined at the scene with about a dozen N.C. State Troopers in marked and unmarked cruisers.
An unprecedented all call
Calling the case a unique “mass’’ situation with an impact on the entire county, Page thanked his fellow peace officers for their assist.
“It was a team effort to resolve this situation peacefully,’’ Page said. “And that’s what we were able to do today. That’s what you want, and that’s what happened – professionals working together from different agencies coming together.’’
Morehead High School, McMichael High School, Rockingham County High School and Reidsville High School were placed on lock down for the bulk of the day Wednesday, due to Irving’s bomb threats, officials said.
School administrators “had to communicate with a lot of parents … a lot of families ... and work with a lot of children,’’ Page said. “The key thing is: our children are safe, our schools were locked down securely and no one was hurt. The bad guy in question was taken into custody without incident. It was a successful day.’’
Threats began Sunday
Beginning Sunday, Irving posted erratic rants and cryptic threats against several citizens on Facebook, including remarks targeting campaign opponent and longtime Clerk of Court Mark Pegram.
On Pegram’s page, Irving wrote: “Hi, Vinny. It’s your Uncle Bingo. Time to pay the check.” The line is a reference to sinister dialogue from a scene from the 1989 film, “The Joker,” in which actor Jack Nicholson kills crime lord Vinnie Ricorso with a quill.
Below the post, Irving made 58 comments, including several additional threats. Among them: “Be still and know God,” Irving wrote, tagging Pegram and linking to a Notorious B.I.G YouTube video of the rapper’s song “Warning”. Irving’s comment continued: “I will haunt you the rest of my daughter’s days. And with all of my strength.’’
Pegram first saw the post Sunday, but didn’t click on Irving's comments or research the post's origin, he said during a Wednesday evening phone interview.
“I’m glad the situation is over,'' Pegram said. "I’m glad nobody got hurt ... and let the justice system work as it should,” he said, thanking officials who helped “get the matter resolved in a safe manner.''
Irving’s threats on the social media platform extended to a former Greensboro News & Record reporter. He wrote 27 comments beneath one of the reporter’s posts and included a still image from a violent scene from the hit Netflix drama “House of Cards’’. The photo shows a shadowy figure as he pushes a reporter in the path of a moving subway.
At around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Irving went on to post to Facebook screen shots of messages and comments in which he threatened the lives of numerous individuals.
Notorious reputation
Irving is no stranger to authorities, Page said. Since 2018, he has been banned from “certain county property,’’ unless granted special permission from and escorted by law enforcement, the sheriff explained.
Court records show Irving was found guilty of criminal domestic trespassing in 2017 and failed to appear in court after appealing a guilty verdict from a 2017 cyber stalking charge involving county officials.
He was found guilty of using a computer between from Jan. 4-March 12 that year to abuse, annoy, threaten, terrify and embarrass Pegram, Lance Metzler, county manager, and Felissa Ferrell, director of Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services, court records detailed.
