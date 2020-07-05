Tammy Carter, an employee in the Rockingham County Planning Department, took this photo of the waterfall at Rockingham County’s Mayo River State Park. For information about the park, call 336-427-2530 or visit www.ncparks.gov/mayo-river-state-park/home.
TRENDING NOW
-
Rockingham COVID cases jump 34% in one week
-
Protesters at 311 Speedway met with rifle-wielding staff, fans; have prayer with track owner, video shows
-
Deputies arrest Reidsville man in Sat. morning shooting, slap with four charges including older charge of poss. of a weapon of mass destruction
-
Gov.'s Office condemns speedway owner's racist FB post in wake of Wallace noose incident
-
Rams signal caller says he’s taking gridiron game to Wofford College in 2021
promotion
2020 Rockingham County's "Best of" voting going on now! Vote Today!
Latest Local Offers
promotion
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
promotion
Enter for a chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.