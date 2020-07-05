Waterfall at the Mayo River State Park

Tammy Carter, an employee in the Rockingham County Planning Department, took this photo of the waterfall at Rockingham County’s Mayo River State Park. For information about the park, call 336-427-2530 or visit www.ncparks.gov/mayo-river-state-park/home.

 Provided by Tammy Carter

Tammy Carter, an employee in the Rockingham County Planning Department, took this photo of the waterfall at Rockingham County’s Mayo River State Park. For information about the park, call 336-427-2530 or visit www.ncparks.gov/mayo-river-state-park/home.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Load comments