Vote signs (copy) (copy)

Stock photo

 Jupiterimages

Filing for the 2019 Municipal election came to a close on Friday afternoon. The following candidates have filed to run for office.

Races are nonpartisan.

An (i) indicates incumbent.

City of Eden

Councilman Ward 1 (1 seat)

Bernie Moore, 918 Seymour Court, Eden (i)

Councilman Ward 2 (1 seat)

Jim Burnette, 531 Golvenia St., Eden (i)

Bruce Nooe, 226 Highland Drive, Eden

Councilman Ward 6 (1 seat)

Tom Fulton, 220 E. Stadium Drive, Eden

Lisa Haraway Goldsworthy, 426 Palmer Court, Eden

Phil Hunnicutt, 928 Lake Forest Court, Eden

Councilman Ward 7 (1 seat)

Gerald (Jerry) Ellis, 1904 E. Stadium Drive, Eden (i)

City of Reidsville

Councilman District B (2 seats)

Donald Gorham, 285 Pennsylvania Ave., Reidsville (i)

William C. Hairston, 1045 N. Scales St., Reidsville (i)

Councilman District A (2 seats)

Shannon Forrester Blackburn, 1221 S. Park Drive, Reidsville

James K. Festerman, 1201 Benton Lane, Reidsville (i)

Hemco Patharkar, 2734 Reid School Road, Reidsville

Sherri Walker, 1929 Belmont Drive, Reidsville (i)

Town of Madison

Mayor (1 seat)

Michael Justice, 206 W. Hunter St., Madison

David Myers, 202 Dahl St., Madison (i)

Alderman (3 seats)

Virginia M. Hoover, 713 W. Academy St., Madison

Mary Reese Martin, 602 Nichols St., Madison

William Phillips, 202 S. Hillcrest Drive, Madison

Tom Rogers, 205 Lonesome Road, Madison (i)

Suzie Vaughan 117 E. Hunter St., Madison

Town of Mayodan

Mayor (1 seat)

James (Bud) Cardwell, 304 N. Second Ave., Mayodan

Dwight Lake, 203 N. Eighth Ave., Mayodan

Councilman (3 seats)

Darrell Allred, 108 N. Fourth Ave., Mayodan (i)

Melanie Shemo Barnes, 104 W. Roosevelt St., Mayodan

Doug Cardwell, 716 W. Roach St., Mayodan

Brandon M. Griffin, 503. N. 10th Ave., Mayodan

Charles Menard Jr., 102 N. Ayersville Road, Mayodan

Shaunna Priddy Overman, 101 N. 8th Ave., Mayodan

Town of Stoneville

Mayor (1 seat)

Kathy Stanley Galvan, 106 Watford Drive, Stoneville

Jodi Lester, 200 Lee St., Stoneville

Councilman (3 seats)

Chuck Hundley, 303 Bryan St., Stoneville (i)

Jerry Smith, 600 E. Main St., Stoneville (i)

Henry (Camp) Thornton, 102 Oakdale St., Stoneville (i)

Sammy Rex Tuggle, 104 Gerry St., Stoneville

Town of Wentworth

Councilman (3 seats)

Evelyn L Conner, 321 Robertson Lane, Reidsville (i)

Dennis Paschal, 9684 N.C. 87, Reidsville (i)

Dennis Paschal III, 173 Somerset Dr., Reidsville (i)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Joe Dexter is a staff writer for RockinghamNow and covers Reidsville, Wentworth, courts, crime and government.

Load comments