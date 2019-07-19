Filing for the 2019 Municipal election came to a close on Friday afternoon. The following candidates have filed to run for office.
Races are nonpartisan.
An (i) indicates incumbent.
City of Eden
Councilman Ward 1 (1 seat)
Bernie Moore, 918 Seymour Court, Eden (i)
Councilman Ward 2 (1 seat)
Jim Burnette, 531 Golvenia St., Eden (i)
Bruce Nooe, 226 Highland Drive, Eden
Councilman Ward 6 (1 seat)
Tom Fulton, 220 E. Stadium Drive, Eden
Lisa Haraway Goldsworthy, 426 Palmer Court, Eden
Phil Hunnicutt, 928 Lake Forest Court, Eden
Councilman Ward 7 (1 seat)
Gerald (Jerry) Ellis, 1904 E. Stadium Drive, Eden (i)
City of Reidsville
Councilman District B (2 seats)
Donald Gorham, 285 Pennsylvania Ave., Reidsville (i)
William C. Hairston, 1045 N. Scales St., Reidsville (i)
Councilman District A (2 seats)
Shannon Forrester Blackburn, 1221 S. Park Drive, Reidsville
James K. Festerman, 1201 Benton Lane, Reidsville (i)
Hemco Patharkar, 2734 Reid School Road, Reidsville
Sherri Walker, 1929 Belmont Drive, Reidsville (i)
Town of Madison
Mayor (1 seat)
Michael Justice, 206 W. Hunter St., Madison
David Myers, 202 Dahl St., Madison (i)
Alderman (3 seats)
Virginia M. Hoover, 713 W. Academy St., Madison
Mary Reese Martin, 602 Nichols St., Madison
William Phillips, 202 S. Hillcrest Drive, Madison
Tom Rogers, 205 Lonesome Road, Madison (i)
Suzie Vaughan 117 E. Hunter St., Madison
Town of Mayodan
Mayor (1 seat)
James (Bud) Cardwell, 304 N. Second Ave., Mayodan
Dwight Lake, 203 N. Eighth Ave., Mayodan
Councilman (3 seats)
Darrell Allred, 108 N. Fourth Ave., Mayodan (i)
Melanie Shemo Barnes, 104 W. Roosevelt St., Mayodan
Doug Cardwell, 716 W. Roach St., Mayodan
Brandon M. Griffin, 503. N. 10th Ave., Mayodan
Charles Menard Jr., 102 N. Ayersville Road, Mayodan
Shaunna Priddy Overman, 101 N. 8th Ave., Mayodan
Town of Stoneville
Mayor (1 seat)
Kathy Stanley Galvan, 106 Watford Drive, Stoneville
Jodi Lester, 200 Lee St., Stoneville
Councilman (3 seats)
Chuck Hundley, 303 Bryan St., Stoneville (i)
Jerry Smith, 600 E. Main St., Stoneville (i)
Henry (Camp) Thornton, 102 Oakdale St., Stoneville (i)
Sammy Rex Tuggle, 104 Gerry St., Stoneville
Town of Wentworth
Councilman (3 seats)
Evelyn L Conner, 321 Robertson Lane, Reidsville (i)
Dennis Paschal, 9684 N.C. 87, Reidsville (i)
Dennis Paschal III, 173 Somerset Dr., Reidsville (i)