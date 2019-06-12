EDEN — Panther Pride filled Morehead High School’s auditorium as the Class of 2019 celebrated the completion of their K-12 education.
In unison, the 203-member class turned their tassels Saturday morning in front of friends, loved ones, faculty and staff.
Student Body President Martha Blair Tuggle told her fellow classmates that the ceremony represented hard work that has paid off.
She reminded them to reflect and cherish their time at Morehead.
“While we all go our separate ways, I want everyone to remember that his place ties us all together,” Tuggle said. “Most importantly, I want all of us to remember the moments that have shaped us into who are today. For some, it was being under those Friday night lights. For others it was under stage lights. No matter where you found your passion, it all tied back to us wanting to represent our school as best as we could.”
Following Tuggle’s opening remarks, Principal Ryan Moody and RCS Superintendent Rodney Shotwell recognized graduates Megan Blankenship, Dawn Farmer, Shawn Farmer, and KyAris Travis for their perfect attendance records throughout their grade school careers.
Eden Mayor Neville Hall, words of wisdom, advice and encouragement during his commencement speech.
The 1989 Panther alum encouraged graduates to have a positive attitude, make good decisions and to work hard.
He added that those four characteristics can lead to accomplishing any goal.
“No matter where you go or what you do, there will be challenges ahead of you,” Hall said. What I’m asking from each of you is to work hard and meet those challenges with your head held high and your heart wide open. It’s not about simply trying to get by in life. That doesn’t move the world forward.”
He added that experiences at Morehead High School provide a platform for graduating seniors to go off in the world and accomplish great things.
“Don’t forget you were fortunate to come from this community,” Hall said. “Graduating from Morehead High equips you with knowledge and experience that few communities can match. You come from an incredible home city. Your time at Morehead gives you the perspective of someone who is able to understand and emphasize with many different kinds of people.”
Following the calling of graduates by Senior Class President Elizabeth Bullins and the presentation of Diplomas, Principal Moody delivered closing remarks.
A Morehead Panther has character and never forgets that they have a home,” Moody said, reading from a challenge coin given to each graduate.
“No matter where you go or what you’ve accomplished in your life, please never forget to always remember who you are and what you stand for. Live your life with character. Finally, always make sure to remember that wherever you go and whatever you do, you will always have a home right here at Morehead High School. Congratulations to each of you on your outstanding accomplishments and the many more to come.”
Morehead’s 2019 graduation class included 41 North Carolina Academic Scholars and 16 Presidents Education Award recipients.