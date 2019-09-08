Elementary
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, meatloaf, baked roll, green beans, California blend, applesauce cups, fresh pears.
Tuesday: Pizza, barbecue grilled chicken, baked roll, baked fries, corn, peach cups, fresh apples.
Wednesday: Tacos on tortilla wrap, salsa, roasted chicken, baked roll, mashed potatoes, pinto beans, mixed fruit, fresh orange wedges.
Thursday: Pizza, meatball sub, black-eyed peas, tossed salad, applesauce cups, fresh grapes.
Friday: Barbecue sandwich, cheeseburger on bun, lettuce and tomato, baked fries, baked beans, peach cups, fresh bananas.
Middle & High
Monday: Pizza, barbecue grilled chicken, baked roll, baked fries, corn, peach cups, fresh apples.
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, meatloaf, baked roll, green beans, California blend, applesauce cups, fresh pears.
Wednesday: Pizza, meatball sub, black-eyed peas, tossed salad, applesauce cups, fresh grapes.
Thursday: Tacos on tortilla wrap, salsa, roasted chicken, baked roll, mashed potatoes, pinto beans, mixed fruit, fresh orange wedges.
Friday: Barbecue sandwich, cheeseburger on bun, lettuce and tomato, baked fries, baked beans, peach cups, fresh bananas.
