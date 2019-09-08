Elementary

Monday: Macaroni and cheese, meatloaf, baked roll, green beans, California blend, applesauce cups, fresh pears.

Tuesday: Pizza, barbecue grilled chicken, baked roll, baked fries, corn, peach cups, fresh apples.

Wednesday: Tacos on tortilla wrap, salsa, roasted chicken, baked roll, mashed potatoes, pinto beans, mixed fruit, fresh orange wedges.

Thursday: Pizza, meatball sub, black-eyed peas, tossed salad, applesauce cups, fresh grapes.

Friday: Barbecue sandwich, cheeseburger on bun, lettuce and tomato, baked fries, baked beans, peach cups, fresh bananas.

Middle & High

Monday: Pizza, barbecue grilled chicken, baked roll, baked fries, corn, peach cups, fresh apples.

Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, meatloaf, baked roll, green beans, California blend, applesauce cups, fresh pears.

Wednesday: Pizza, meatball sub, black-eyed peas, tossed salad, applesauce cups, fresh grapes.

Thursday: Tacos on tortilla wrap, salsa, roasted chicken, baked roll, mashed potatoes, pinto beans, mixed fruit, fresh orange wedges.

Friday: Barbecue sandwich, cheeseburger on bun, lettuce and tomato, baked fries, baked beans, peach cups, fresh bananas.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments