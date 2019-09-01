Elementary
Monday: Holiday — no school.
Tuesday: Pizza, barbecue sandwich, pinto beans, sweet potato fries, strawberry cups, fresh pears.
Wednesday: Roasted chicken, baked roll, meatball sub, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit, fresh apples.
Thursday: Pizza, corn dog, tossed salad, steamed broccoli, peach cups, fresh grapes.
Friday: Hot dog, bun, chili, cheeseburger, bun, coleslaw, baked fries, strawberry cups, fresh bananas.
Middle & High
Monday: Holiday — no school.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, baked roll, ham and turkey sub, lettuce and tomato, green peas, peach cups, fresh orange wedge.
Wednesday: Pizza, corn dog, tossed salad, steamed broccoli, peach cups, fresh grapes.
Thursday: Roasted chicken, baked roll, meatball sub, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit, fresh apples.
Friday: Hot dog, bun, chili, cheeseburger, bun, coleslaw, baked fries, strawberry cups, fresh bananas.
