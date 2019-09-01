Elementary

Monday: Holiday — no school.

Tuesday: Pizza, barbecue sandwich, pinto beans, sweet potato fries, strawberry cups, fresh pears.

Wednesday: Roasted chicken, baked roll, meatball sub, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit, fresh apples.

Thursday: Pizza, corn dog, tossed salad, steamed broccoli, peach cups, fresh grapes.

Friday: Hot dog, bun, chili, cheeseburger, bun, coleslaw, baked fries, strawberry cups, fresh bananas.

Middle & High

Monday: Holiday — no school.

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, baked roll, ham and turkey sub, lettuce and tomato, green peas, peach cups, fresh orange wedge.

Wednesday: Pizza, corn dog, tossed salad, steamed broccoli, peach cups, fresh grapes.

Thursday: Roasted chicken, baked roll, meatball sub, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit, fresh apples.

Friday: Hot dog, bun, chili, cheeseburger, bun, coleslaw, baked fries, strawberry cups, fresh bananas.

