Elementary

Monday: Tacos on tortilla wrap, quesadilla, salsa, steamed spinach, steamed carrots, strawberry cups, fresh apples.

Tuesday: Pizza, spaghetti and garlic knot, tossed salad, baked fries, applesauce cups, fresh orange wedges.

Wednesday: Teriyaki bites, baked roll, grilled barbecue chicken sandwich, steamed broccoli, corn, peach cups, fresh pears.

Thursday: Pizza, sloppy jo, bun, baked fries, black-eyed peas, strawberry cups, fresh grapes.

Friday: Cheeseburger, bun, chicken filet, bun, lettuce and tomato, baked fries, baked beans, applesauce cups, fresh bananas.

Middle & High

Monday: Pizza, spaghetti and garlic knot, tossed salad, baked fries, applesauce cups.

Tuesday: Tacos on tortilla wrap, quesadilla, salsa, steamed spinach, steamed carrots, strawberry cups, fresh apples.

Wednesday: Pizza, sloppy jo, bun, baked fries, black-eyed peas, strawberry cups, fresh grapes.

Thursday: Teriyaki bites, baked roll, grilled barbecue chicken sandwich, steamed broccoli, corn, peach cups, fresh pears.

Friday: Cheeseburger, bun, chicken filet, bun, lettuce and tomato, baked fries, baked beans, applesauce cups, fresh bananas.

