Elementary
Monday: Tacos on tortilla wrap, quesadilla, salsa, steamed spinach, steamed carrots, strawberry cups, fresh apples.
Tuesday: Pizza, spaghetti and garlic knot, tossed salad, baked fries, applesauce cups, fresh orange wedges.
Wednesday: Teriyaki bites, baked roll, grilled barbecue chicken sandwich, steamed broccoli, corn, peach cups, fresh pears.
Thursday: Pizza, sloppy jo, bun, baked fries, black-eyed peas, strawberry cups, fresh grapes.
Friday: Cheeseburger, bun, chicken filet, bun, lettuce and tomato, baked fries, baked beans, applesauce cups, fresh bananas.
Middle & High
Monday: Pizza, spaghetti and garlic knot, tossed salad, baked fries, applesauce cups.
Tuesday: Tacos on tortilla wrap, quesadilla, salsa, steamed spinach, steamed carrots, strawberry cups, fresh apples.
Wednesday: Pizza, sloppy jo, bun, baked fries, black-eyed peas, strawberry cups, fresh grapes.
Thursday: Teriyaki bites, baked roll, grilled barbecue chicken sandwich, steamed broccoli, corn, peach cups, fresh pears.
Friday: Cheeseburger, bun, chicken filet, bun, lettuce and tomato, baked fries, baked beans, applesauce cups, fresh bananas.
