Elementary

Monday: Chicken nuggets, baked roll, three cheese calzone, steamed broccoli, tossed salad, strawberry cups, fresh orange wedges.

Tuesday: Pizza, corn dog, green beans, baked fries, applesauce cups, fresh apples.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak and gravy, baked roll, sloppy jo, bun, mashed potatoes, green peas, peach cups, fresh pears.

Thursday: Pizza, ham and turkey sub, lettuce and tomato, California blend, strawberry cups, fresh grapes.

Friday: Hot dog, bun, chili, cheeseburger, bun, baked fries, coleslaw, applesauce cups, fresh bananas.

Middle & High

Monday: Pizza, corn dog, green beans, baked fries, applesauce cups, fresh apples.

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, baked roll, three cheese calzone, steamed broccoli, tossed salad, strawberry cups.

Wednesday: Pizza, ham and turkey sub, lettuce and tomato, California blend, strawberry cups.

Thursday: Salisbury steak and gravy, baked roll, sloppy jo, bun, mashed potatoes, green peas, peach cups, fresh pears.

Friday: Hot dog, bun, chili, cheeseburger, bun, baked fries, coleslaw, applesauce cups, fresh bananas.

