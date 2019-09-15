Elementary
Monday: Chicken nuggets, baked roll, three cheese calzone, steamed broccoli, tossed salad, strawberry cups, fresh orange wedges.
Tuesday: Pizza, corn dog, green beans, baked fries, applesauce cups, fresh apples.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak and gravy, baked roll, sloppy jo, bun, mashed potatoes, green peas, peach cups, fresh pears.
Thursday: Pizza, ham and turkey sub, lettuce and tomato, California blend, strawberry cups, fresh grapes.
Friday: Hot dog, bun, chili, cheeseburger, bun, baked fries, coleslaw, applesauce cups, fresh bananas.
Middle & High
Monday: Pizza, corn dog, green beans, baked fries, applesauce cups, fresh apples.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, baked roll, three cheese calzone, steamed broccoli, tossed salad, strawberry cups.
Wednesday: Pizza, ham and turkey sub, lettuce and tomato, California blend, strawberry cups.
Thursday: Salisbury steak and gravy, baked roll, sloppy jo, bun, mashed potatoes, green peas, peach cups, fresh pears.
Friday: Hot dog, bun, chili, cheeseburger, bun, baked fries, coleslaw, applesauce cups, fresh bananas.
