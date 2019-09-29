Elementary

Monday: Chicken nuggets, baked roll, ham and turkey sub, lettuce and tomato, green peas, peach cup, fresh orange wedge.

Tuesday: Pizza, barbecue on bun, pinto beans, sweet potato fries, strawberry cup, fresh pears.

Wednesday: Meatball sub, roasted chicken, baked roll, mashed potato, green beans, peach cup, fresh apples.

Thursday: Pizza, corndog, tossed salad, steamed broccoli, applesauce cup, fresh grapes.

Friday: Hotdog on bun, chili, cheeseburger on bun, coleslaw, baked fries, strawberry cup, fresh bananas.

Middle & High

Tuesday: Honey Siracha Chicken, brown rice, ham and turkey sub, lettuce and tomato, green peas, peach cup, fresh orange wedges.

Thursday: Meatball sub, roasted chicken, baked roll, mashed potato, green beans, peach cup, fresh apples.

