Elementary

Monday: Macaroni and cheese, meatloaf sandwich, baked roll, green beans, California blend, applesauce cup, fresh pears.

Tuesday: Pizza, barbecue grilled chicken, baked roll, baked fries, corn, peach cup, fresh apples.

Wednesday: Tacos on tortilla wrap with salsa, lettuce, tomato and cheese, roasted chicken, baked roll, mashed potato, pinto beans, applesauce cup, fresh orange wedges.

Thursday: Pizza, meatball sub, black-eyed peas, tossed salad, peach cup, fresh grapes.

Friday: Barbecue on bun, cheeseburger on bun, lettuce and tomato, baked fries, baked beans, strawberry cup, fresh bananas.

Middle & High

Monday: Pizza, barbecue grilled chicken, baked roll, baked fries, corn, peach cup, fresh apples.

Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, meatloaf sandwich, baked roll, green beans, California blend, applesauce cup, fresh pears.

Wednesday: Pizza, meatball sub, black-eyed peas, tossed salad, peach cup, fresh grapes.

Thursday: Tacos on tortilla wrap with salsa, lettuce, tomato and cheese, roasted chicken, baked roll, mashed potato, pinto beans, applesauce cup, fresh orange wedges.

Friday: Barbecue on bun, cheeseburger on bun, lettuce and tomato, baked fries, baked beans, strawberry cup, fresh bananas.

