Elementary

Monday: Chicken nuggets, baked roll, three cheese calzone, steamed broccoli, tossed salad, strawberry cup, fresh orange wedges.

Tuesday: Pizza, cherry blossom chicken, brown rice, green beans, baked fries, applesauce cup, fresh apples.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak and gravy, baked roll, sloppy jo on bun, mashed potato, green peas, peach cup, fresh pears.

Thursday: Pizza, ham and turkey sub, lettuce and tomato, California blend, strawberry cup, fresh grapes.

Friday: Hotdog on bun, chili, cheeseburger on bun, baked fries, coleslaw, applesauce cup, fresh bananas.

Middle & High

Monday: Pizza, cherry blossom chicken, brown rice, green beans, baked fries, applesauce cup, fresh apples.

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, baked roll, three cheese calzone, steamed broccoli, tossed salad, strawberry cup, fresh orange wedges.

Wednesday: Pizza, ham and turkey sub, lettuce and tomato, California blend, strawberry cup, fresh grapes.

Thursday: Salisbury steak and gravy, baked roll, sloppy jo on bun, mashed potato, green peas, peach cup, fresh pears.

Friday: Hotdog on bun, chili, cheeseburger on bun, baked fries, coleslaw, applesauce cup, fresh bananas.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments