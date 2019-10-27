Elementary

Monday: Teacher workday.

Tuesday: Teacher workday.

Wednesday: Roasted chicken, baked roll, meatball sub, mashed potato, green beans, applesauce cup, fresh apples.

Thursday: Pizza, corndog, tossed salad, steamed broccoli, peach cup, fresh grapes.

Friday: Hotdog on bun, chili, cheeseburger on bun, coleslaw, baked fries, strawberry cup, fresh bananas.

Middle & High

Monday: Teacher workday.

Tuesday: Teacher workday.

Wednesday: Pizza, corndog, tossed salad, steamed broccoli, peach cup, fresh grapes.

Thursday: Roasted chicken, baked roll, meatball sub, mashed potato, green beans, applesauce cup, fresh apples.

Friday: Hotdog on bun, chili, cheeseburger on bun, coleslaw, baked fries, strawberry cup, fresh bananas.

