Elementary
Monday: Teacher workday.
Tuesday: Teacher workday.
Wednesday: Roasted chicken, baked roll, meatball sub, mashed potato, green beans, applesauce cup, fresh apples.
Thursday: Pizza, corndog, tossed salad, steamed broccoli, peach cup, fresh grapes.
Friday: Hotdog on bun, chili, cheeseburger on bun, coleslaw, baked fries, strawberry cup, fresh bananas.
Middle & High
Monday: Teacher workday.
Tuesday: Teacher workday.
Wednesday: Pizza, corndog, tossed salad, steamed broccoli, peach cup, fresh grapes.
Thursday: Roasted chicken, baked roll, meatball sub, mashed potato, green beans, applesauce cup, fresh apples.
Friday: Hotdog on bun, chili, cheeseburger on bun, coleslaw, baked fries, strawberry cup, fresh bananas.
