Elementary
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, baked roll, ham and turkey sub, lettuce and tomato, green peas, peach cup, fresh orange wedges.
Tuesday: Holiday Meal — Turkey and gravy, baked roll, barbecue sandwich, mashed potatoes, green beans, strawberry cup, fresh bananas.
Wednesday: Holiday — no school.
Thursday: Holiday — no school.
Friday: Holiday — no school.
Middle & High
Monday: Dominos pizza slice, ham and turkey sub, lettuce and tomato, green peas, peach cup, fresh apples.
Tuesday: Holiday Meal — Turkey and gravy, baked roll, barbecue sandwich, mashed potatoes, green beans, strawberry cup, fresh bananas.
Wednesday: Holiday — no school.
Thursday: Holiday — no school.
Friday: Holiday — no school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.