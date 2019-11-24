Elementary

Monday: Macaroni and cheese, baked roll, ham and turkey sub, lettuce and tomato, green peas, peach cup, fresh orange wedges.

Tuesday: Holiday Meal — Turkey and gravy, baked roll, barbecue sandwich, mashed potatoes, green beans, strawberry cup, fresh bananas.

Wednesday: Holiday — no school.

Thursday: Holiday — no school.

Friday: Holiday — no school.

Middle & High

Monday: Dominos pizza slice, ham and turkey sub, lettuce and tomato, green peas, peach cup, fresh apples.

Tuesday: Holiday Meal — Turkey and gravy, baked roll, barbecue sandwich, mashed potatoes, green beans, strawberry cup, fresh bananas.

Wednesday: Holiday — no school.

Thursday: Holiday — no school.

Friday: Holiday — no school.

