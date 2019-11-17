Elementary

Monday: Tacos on tortilla wrap, quesadilla, salsa, lettuce, tomato and cheese, steamed spinach, steamed carrots, strawberry cup, fresh apples.

Tuesday: Dominos pizza slice, spaghetti, garlic knot, green beans, tossed salad, applesauce cup, fresh orange wedge.

Wednesday: Teriyaki bites, baked roll, chicken wings, steamed broccoli, corn, peach cup, fresh apples.

Thursday: Dominos pizza slice, grilled barbecue chicken sandwich, baked fries, black-eyed peas, strawberry cup, fresh grapes.

Friday: Rib-b-que, bun, chicken filet, lettuce and tomato, baked beans, applesauce cup, fresh bananas.

Middle & High

Monday: Dominos pizza slice, spaghetti, garlic knot, green beans, tossed salad, applesauce cup, fresh orange wedge.

Tuesday: Tacos on tortilla wrap, quesadilla, salsa, lettuce, tomato and cheese, steamed spinach, steamed carrots, strawberry cup, fresh apples.

Wednesday: Dominos pizza slice, grilled barbecue chicken sandwich, baked fries, black-eyed peas, strawberry cup, fresh grapes.

Thursday: Teriyaki bites, baked roll, quesadilla, steamed broccoli, corn, peach cup, fresh apples.

Friday: Rib-b-que, bun, chicken filet, lettuce and tomato, baked beans, applesauce cup, fresh bananas.

