Elementary

Monday: Holiday — Veterans Day

Tuesday: Dominos pizza slice, cherry blossom chicken, brown rice, green beans, baked fries, applesauce cup, fresh apples.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak and gravy, baked roll, pizza crunchers, marinara sauce, mashed potatoes, green peas, peach cup, fresh orange wedges.

Thursday: Dominos pizza slice, chicken alfredo, garlic knot, lettuce and tomato, California blend, strawberry cup, fresh grapes.

Friday: Hotdog, bun, chili, cheeseburger, bun, baked fries, coleslaw, applesauce cup, fresh bananas.

Middle & High

Monday: Holiday — Veterans Day

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, baked roll, three cheese calzone, steamed broccoli, tossed salad, strawberry cup, fresh apples.

Wednesday: Dominos pizza slice, chicken alfredo, garlic knot, lettuce and tomato, California blend, strawberry cup, fresh grapes.

Thursday: Salisbury steak and gravy, baked roll, pizza crunchers, marinara sauce, mashed potatoes, green peas, peach cup, fresh orange wedges.

Friday: Hotdog, bun, chili, cheeseburger, bun, baked fries, coleslaw, applesauce cup, fresh bananas.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments