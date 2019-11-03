Elementary

Monday: Macaroni and cheese, baked roll, meatloaf sandwich, green beans, California blend, applesauce cups, fresh bananas.

Tuesday: Dominos pizza slice, corndog, baked fries, corn, peach cup, fresh apples.

Wednesday: Tacos on tortilla wrap, salsa, lettuce, tomato and cheese, roasted chicken, baked roll, mashed potatoes, pinto beans, applesauce cup, fresh orange wedges.

Thursday: Dominos pizza slice, meatball sub, black-eyed peas, tossed salad, peach cup, fresh grapes.

Friday: Barbecue sandwich, cheeseburger, bun, lettuce and tomato, baked fries, baked beans, strawberry cup, fresh bananas.

Middle & High

Monday: Dominos pizza slice, corndog, baked fries, corn, peach cup, fresh apples.

Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, baked roll, meatloaf sandwich, green beans, California blend, applesauce cups, fresh bananas.

Wednesday: Dominos pizza slice, meatball sub, black-eyed peas, tossed salad, peach cup, fresh grapes.

Thursday: Tacos on tortilla wrap, salsa, lettuce, tomato and cheese, roasted chicken, baked roll, mashed potatoes, pinto beans, applesauce cup, fresh orange wedges.

Friday: Barbecue sandwich, cheeseburger, bun, lettuce and tomato, baked fries, baked beans, strawberry cup, fresh bananas.

