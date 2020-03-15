Elementary

Monday: Beef soft tacos, chicken parmesan sandwich, steamed broccoli, black-eyed peas, applesauce cups, fresh orange wedges.

Tuesday: Dominos pizza slice, spaghetti, garlic knot, baked fries, green beans, strawberry cup, fresh apples.

Wednesday: Teriyaki bites, baked roll, chicken wings, tossed salad, corn, peach cup, fresh grapes.

Thursday: Dominos pizza slice, grilled barbecue chicken sandwich, tossed salad, baked beans, strawberry cup, fresh apples.

Friday: Rib-b-que on bun, chicken filet on bun, lettuce and tomato, steamed carrots, applesauce cup, fresh bananas.

Middle & High

Monday: Dominos pizza slice, spaghetti, garlic knot, baked fries, green beans, applesauce cup, fresh orange wedges.

Tuesday: Beef soft tacos, chicken parmesan sandwich, steamed broccoli, black-eyed peas, strawberry cup, fresh apples.

Wednesday: Dominos pizza slice, grilled barbecue chicken sandwich, tossed salad, baked beans, peach cup, fresh grapes.

Thursday: Teriyaki bites, baked roll, chicken wings, tossed salad, corn, strawberry cup, fresh apples.

Friday: Rib-b-que on bun, chicken filet on bun, lettuce and tomato, steamed carrots, applesauce cup, fresh bananas.

Tags

Load comments