Elementary
Monday: Beef soft tacos, chicken parmesan sandwich, steamed broccoli, black-eyed peas, applesauce cups, fresh orange wedges.
Tuesday: Dominos pizza slice, spaghetti, garlic knot, baked fries, green beans, strawberry cup, fresh apples.
Wednesday: Teriyaki bites, baked roll, chicken wings, tossed salad, corn, peach cup, fresh grapes.
Thursday: Dominos pizza slice, grilled barbecue chicken sandwich, tossed salad, baked beans, strawberry cup, fresh apples.
Friday: Rib-b-que on bun, chicken filet on bun, lettuce and tomato, steamed carrots, applesauce cup, fresh bananas.
Middle & High
Monday: Dominos pizza slice, spaghetti, garlic knot, baked fries, green beans, applesauce cup, fresh orange wedges.
Tuesday: Beef soft tacos, chicken parmesan sandwich, steamed broccoli, black-eyed peas, strawberry cup, fresh apples.
Wednesday: Dominos pizza slice, grilled barbecue chicken sandwich, tossed salad, baked beans, peach cup, fresh grapes.
Thursday: Teriyaki bites, baked roll, chicken wings, tossed salad, corn, strawberry cup, fresh apples.
Friday: Rib-b-que on bun, chicken filet on bun, lettuce and tomato, steamed carrots, applesauce cup, fresh bananas.
