Elementary
Monday: Chicken nuggets, baked roll, three cheese calzone, steamed broccoli, tossed salad, applesauce cup, fresh orange wedges.
Tuesday: Dominos pizza slice, meatball sub, green beans, baked fries, strawberry cup, fresh apples.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak and gravy, baked roll, pizza crunchers, marinara sauce, California blend, corn, peach cup, fresh grapes.
Thursday: Dominos pizza slice, ham and turkey sub, tossed salad, black-eyed peas, strawberry cup, fresh apples.
Friday: Hotdog on bun, chili, cheeseburger, baked fries, coleslaw, applesauce cup, fresh bananas.
Middle & High
Monday: Dominos pizza slice, meatball sub, green beans, baked fries, applesauce cup, fresh orange wedges.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, baked roll, three cheese calzone, steamed broccoli, tossed salad, strawberry cup, fresh apples.
Wednesday: Dominos pizza slice, ham and turkey sub, tossed salad, black-eyed peas, peach cup, fresh grapes.
Thursday: Salisbury steak and gravy, baked roll, pizza crunchers, marinara sauce, California blend, corn, strawberry cup, fresh apples.
Friday: Hotdog on bun, chili, cheeseburger, lettuce and tomato, baked fries, coleslaw, applesauce cup, fresh bananas.
