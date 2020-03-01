Elementary

Monday: Macaroni and cheese, baked roll, cheeseburger meatloaf sandwich, green beans, California blend, applesauce cup, fresh orange wedges.

Tuesday: Domino’s pizza slice, corndog, baked fries, steamed broccoli, strawberry cup, fresh apples.

Wednesday: Beef taco with salsa, lettuce, tomato and cheese, roasted chicken, baked roll, mashed potatoes, pinto beans, peach cup, fresh grapes.

Thursday: Domino’s pizza slice, cherry blossom chicken, brown rice, black-eyed peas, tossed salad, strawberry cup, fresh apples.

Friday: Barbecue sandwich, cheeseburger, lettuce and tomato, baked fries, baked beans, applesauce cup, fresh bananas.

Middle & High

Monday: Domino’s pizza slice, corndog, baked fries, steamed broccoli, applesauce cup, fresh orange wedges.

Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, baked roll, cheeseburger meatloaf sandwich, green beans, California blend, strawberry cup, fresh apples.

Wednesday: Domino’s pizza slice, cherry blossom chicken, brown rice, black-eyed peas, tossed salad, peach cup, fresh grapes.

Thursday: Beef taco with salsa, lettuce, tomato and cheese, roasted chicken, baked roll, mashed potatoes, pinto beans, strawberry cup, fresh apples.

Friday: Barbecue sandwich, cheeseburger, lettuce and tomato, baked fries, baked beans, applesauce cup, fresh bananas.

