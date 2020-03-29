Elementary

Monday: Cowboy chili, baked roll, barbecue sandwich, green beans, California blend, applesauce cup, fresh orange wedges.

Tuesday: Dominos pizza slice, chicken parmesan sandwich, black-eyed peas, corn, strawberry cup, fresh apples.

Wednesday: 

Thursday: 

Friday: 

Middle & High

Monday: Dominos pizza slice, chicken parmesan sandwich, black-eyed peas, corn, applesauce cup, fresh orange wedges.

Tuesday: Cowboy chili, baked roll, barbecue sandwich, green beans, California blend, strawberry cup, fresh apples.

Wednesday: 

Thursday: 

Friday: 

Tags

Load comments