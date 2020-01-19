Elementary

Monday: Holiday

Tuesday: No School

Wednesday: Salisbury steak and gravy, roll, chicken pot pie, mashed potato, green peas, peach cup, fresh bananas.

Thursday: Dominos pizza slice, ham and turkey sub, lettuce and tomato, California blend, strawberry cup, fresh grapes.

Friday: Hotdog on bun, chili, cheeseburger on bun, baked fries, cole slaw, applesauce cup, fresh apples.

Middle & High

Wednesday: Dominos pizza slice, ham and turkey sub, lettuce and tomato, California blend, strawberry cup, fresh grapes.

Thursday: Salisbury steak and gravy, roll, chicken pot pie, mashed potato, green peas, peach cup, fresh bananas.

Friday: Hotdog on bun, chili, cheeseburger on bun, baked fries, cole slaw, applesauce cup, fresh apples.

