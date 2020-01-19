Elementary
Monday: Holiday
Tuesday: No School
Wednesday: Salisbury steak and gravy, roll, chicken pot pie, mashed potato, green peas, peach cup, fresh bananas.
Thursday: Dominos pizza slice, ham and turkey sub, lettuce and tomato, California blend, strawberry cup, fresh grapes.
Friday: Hotdog on bun, chili, cheeseburger on bun, baked fries, cole slaw, applesauce cup, fresh apples.
Middle & High
Monday: Holiday
Tuesday: No School
Wednesday: Dominos pizza slice, ham and turkey sub, lettuce and tomato, California blend, strawberry cup, fresh grapes.
Thursday: Salisbury steak and gravy, roll, chicken pot pie, mashed potato, green peas, peach cup, fresh bananas.
Friday: Hotdog on bun, chili, cheeseburger on bun, baked fries, cole slaw, applesauce cup, fresh apples.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.