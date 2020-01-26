Elementary
Monday: Chicken Alfredo with garlic knot, quesadilla, steamed spinach, steamed carrots, strawberry cup, fresh apples.
Tuesday: Dominos pizza slice, spaghetti, garlic knot, green beans, tossed salad, applesauce cup, fresh orange wedges.
Wednesday: Teriyaki bites, roll, chicken wings, steamed broccoli, corn, peach cup, fresh bananas.
Thursday: Dominos pizza slice, grilled barbecue chicken sandwich, baked fries, black-eyed peas, strawberry cup, fresh grapes.
Friday: Rib-b-que, bun, chicken filet, bun, lettuce and tomato, baked beans, applesauce cup, fresh apples.
Middle & High
Monday: Dominos pizza slice, spaghetti, garlic knot, green beans, tossed salad, applesauce cup, fresh orange wedges.
Tuesday: Chicken Alfredo with garlic knot, quesadilla, steamed spinach, steamed carrots, strawberry cup, fresh apples.
Wednesday: Dominos pizza slice, grilled barbecue chicken sandwich, baked fries, black-eyed peas, strawberry cup, fresh grapes.
Thursday: Teriyaki bites, roll, chicken wings, steamed broccoli, corn, peach cup, fresh bananas.
Friday: Rib-b-que, bun, chicken filet, bun, lettuce and tomato, baked beans, applesauce cup, fresh apples.
