Elementary

Monday: Macaroni and cheese, cheeseburger meatloaf sandwich, roll, green beans, California blend, applesauce cup, fresh apples.

Tuesday: Dominos pizza slice, meatball sub, baked fries, corn, peach cup, fresh orange wedges.

Wednesday: Tacos on tortilla wrap with salsa, lettuce, tomato and cheese, roasted chicken, roll, mashed potato, pinto beans, applesauce cup, fresh grapes.

Thursday: Dominos pizza slice, grilled cheese sandwich, vegetable soup, tossed salad, peach cup, fresh bananas.

Friday: Teacher work day — no school.

Middle & High

Monday: Dominos pizza slice, meatball sub, baked fries, corn, peach cup, fresh apples.

Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, cheeseburger meatloaf sandwich, roll, green beans, California blend, applesauce cup, fresh orange wedges.

Wednesday: Dominos pizza slice, grilled cheese sandwich, vegetable soup, tossed salad, peach cup, fresh grapes.

Thursday: Tacos on tortilla wrap with salsa, lettuce, tomato and cheese, roasted chicken, roll, mashed potato, pinto beans, applesauce cup, fresh bananas.

Friday: Teacher work day — no school.

