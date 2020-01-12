Elementary
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, cheeseburger meatloaf sandwich, roll, green beans, California blend, applesauce cup, fresh apples.
Tuesday: Dominos pizza slice, meatball sub, baked fries, corn, peach cup, fresh orange wedges.
Wednesday: Tacos on tortilla wrap with salsa, lettuce, tomato and cheese, roasted chicken, roll, mashed potato, pinto beans, applesauce cup, fresh grapes.
Thursday: Dominos pizza slice, grilled cheese sandwich, vegetable soup, tossed salad, peach cup, fresh bananas.
Friday: Teacher work day — no school.
Middle & High
Monday: Dominos pizza slice, meatball sub, baked fries, corn, peach cup, fresh apples.
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, cheeseburger meatloaf sandwich, roll, green beans, California blend, applesauce cup, fresh orange wedges.
Wednesday: Dominos pizza slice, grilled cheese sandwich, vegetable soup, tossed salad, peach cup, fresh grapes.
Thursday: Tacos on tortilla wrap with salsa, lettuce, tomato and cheese, roasted chicken, roll, mashed potato, pinto beans, applesauce cup, fresh bananas.
Friday: Teacher work day — no school.
