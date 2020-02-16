Elementary

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Domino’s pizza slice, spaghetti, garlic knot, green beans, tossed salad, applesauce cup, fresh orange wedges.

Wednesday: Teriyaki bites, baked roll, chicken wings, steamed broccoli, corn, peach cup, fresh pears.

Thursday: Domino’s pizza slice, grilled barbecue chicken sandwich, baked fries, black-eyed peas, strawberry cup, fresh grapes.

Friday: Rib-b-que on bun, chicken filet on bun, lettuce and tomato, baked beans, applesauce cup, fresh bananas.

Middle & High

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Beef soft taco, chicken quesadilla, salsa, lettuce, tomato and cheese, steamed spinach, steamed carrots, strawberry cup, fresh apples.

Wednesday: Domino’s pizza slice, grilled barbecue chicken sandwich, baked fries, black-eyed peas, strawberry cup, fresh grapes.

Thursday: Teriyaki bites, baked roll, chicken wings, steamed broccoli, corn, peach cup, fresh pears.

Friday: Rib-b-que on bun, chicken filet on bun, lettuce and tomato, baked beans, applesauce cup, fresh bananas.

