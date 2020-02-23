Elementary

Monday: Macaroni and cheese, baked roll, ham and turkey sub, lettuce and tomato, green peas, peach cup, fresh orange wedges.

Tuesday: Domino’s pizza slice, barbecue sandwich, pinto beans, corn, applesauce cup, fresh apples.

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, baked roll, three cheese calzone, steamed broccoli, tossed salad, strawberry cup, fresh orange wedges.

Thursday: Domino’s pizza slice, cherry blossom chicken, brown rice, green beans, baked fries, applesauce cup, fresh apples.

Friday: Salisbury steak and gravy, baked roll, sloppy jo on bun, mashed potato, green peas, peach cup, fresh pears.

Middle & High

Monday: Domino’s pizza slice, barbecue sandwich, pinto beans, corn, applesauce cup, fresh apples.

Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, baked roll, ham and turkey sub, lettuce and tomato, green peas, peach cup, fresh orange wedges.

Wednesday: Domino’s pizza slice, cherry blossom chicken, brown rice, green beans, baked fries, applesauce cup, fresh apples.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, baked roll, three cheese calzone, steamed broccoli, tossed salad, strawberry cup, fresh orange wedges.

Friday: Salisbury steak and gravy, baked roll, sloppy jo on bun, mashed potato, green peas, peach cup, fresh pears.

