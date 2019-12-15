Elementary

Monday: Tacos on tortilla wrap, quesadilla, salsa, lettuce, tomato and cheese, steamed spinach, steamed carrots, strawberry cup, fresh apples.

Tuesday: Domino’s pizza slice, spaghetti, garlic knot, green beans, tossed salad, applesauce cup, fresh orange wedges.

Wednesday: Teriyaki bites, baked roll, chicken wings, steamed broccoli, corn, peach cup, fresh apples.

Thursday: Domino’s pizza slice, grilled barbecue chicken sandwich, baked fries, black-eyed peas, strawberry cup, fresh grapes.

Friday: Rib-b-que on bun, chicken filet on bun, lettuce and tomato, baked beans, applesauce cup, fresh bananas.

Middle & High

Monday: Domino’s pizza slice, spaghetti, garlic knot, green beans, tossed salad, applesauce cup, fresh orange wedges.

Tuesday: Tacos on tortilla wrap, quesadilla, salsa, lettuce, tomato and cheese, steamed spinach, steamed carrots, strawberry cup, fresh apples.

Wednesday: Domino’s pizza slice, grilled barbecue chicken sandwich, baked fries, black-eyed peas, strawberry cup, fresh grapes.

Thursday: Teriyaki bites, baked roll, chicken wings, steamed broccoli, corn, peach cup, fresh apples.

Friday: Rib-b-que on bun, chicken filet on bun, lettuce and tomato, baked beans, applesauce cup, fresh bananas.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments