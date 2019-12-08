Elementary

Monday: Chicken nuggets, baked roll, three cheese calzone, steamed broccoli, tossed salad, strawberry cup, fresh orange wedges.

Tuesday: Domino’s pizza slice, cherry blossom chicken, brown rice, green beans, baked fries, applesauce cup, fresh apples.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak and gravy, baked roll, pizza crunchers, marinara sauce, mashed potato, green peas, peach cup, fresh bananas.

Thursday: Domino’s pizza slice, ham and turkey sub, lettuce and tomato, California blend, strawberry cup, fresh grapes.

Friday: Hotdog on bun, chili, cheeseburger on bun, baked fries, coleslaw, applesauce cup, fresh bananas.

Middle & High

Monday: Domino’s pizza slice, cherry blossom chicken, brown rice, green beans, baked fries, applesauce cup, fresh apples.

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, baked roll, three cheese calzone, steamed broccoli, tossed salad, strawberry cup, fresh orange wedges.

Wednesday: Domino’s pizza slice, ham and turkey sub, lettuce and tomato, California blend, strawberry cup, fresh grapes.

Thursday: Salisbury steak and gravy, baked roll, pizza crunchers, marinara sauce, mashed potato, green peas, peach cup, fresh bananas.

Friday: Hotdog on bun, chili, cheeseburger on bun, baked fries, coleslaw, applesauce cup, fresh bananas.

