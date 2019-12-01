Elementary

Monday: Macaroni and cheese, baked roll, meatloaf sandwich, green peas, California blend, applesauce cups, fresh bananas.

Tuesday: Domino’s pizza slice, barbecue sandwich, pinto beans, corn, peach cups, fresh apples.

Wednesday: Roasted chicken, baked roll, meatball sub, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce cup, fresh orange wedges.

Thursday: Domino’s pizza slice, corndog, tossed salad, steamed broccoli, peach cup, fresh grapes.

Friday: Hotdog on bun, chili, cheeseburger on bun, baked fries, coleslaw, strawberry cup, fresh bananas.

Middle & High

Monday: Domino’s pizza slice, barbecue sandwich, pinto beans, corn, peach cups, fresh apples.

Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, baked roll, meatloaf sandwich, green peas, California blend, applesauce cups, fresh bananas.

Wednesday: Domino’s pizza slice, corndog, tossed salad, steamed broccoli, peach cup, fresh grapes.

Thursday: Roasted chicken, baked roll, meatball sub, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce cup, fresh orange wedges.

Friday: Hotdog on bun, chili, cheeseburger on bun, baked fries, coleslaw, strawberry cup, fresh bananas.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments