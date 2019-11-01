MADISON — Zombies, dinosaurs, time-traveling steam punks and assorted miniature witches ignored the threat of showers and descended on Historic Downtown Madison Thursday afternoon in search of sweets.
Shopkeepers set up candy stations along the sidewalks and most got in on the costumed fun with outrageous outfits of their own.
Stephanie Mabe invited trick-or-treaters to line dance to "The Cupid Shuffle" on the front lawn of her Murphy Street business, Beauty & Beast Salon and Fitness.
“We love to get out here and mess with folks and see the children. It’s always been a family thing and we like to dress up,’’ said Mabe of Mayodan, owner and stylist, who dressed with her staff as the cast of the movie, “Hocus Pocus.’’
“We like going out and getting the candy!’’ said Dalynn Hemingway, 9, a third grader at Huntsville Elementary School. Dressed in fuchsia chiffon, she portrayed a stunning genie princess with scads of dazzling gold sequins.
Despite being abducted by an alien, Alexander Sanchez, 10, managed to make it to the candy convention with brother James, 14, and sisters, Zayley, 9, and Daisy, 19.
His costume featured an inflated chartreuse extraterrestrial that appeared to have lifting Alexander off the ground.
Jocelyn and Marsean Phillips were all smiles, even through bloody fangs in third-grader Jocelyn’s case.
The pair of Dillard Elementary students enjoyed the afternoon along with about 1,500 other assorted ghouls, according to crowd estimates by the Madison Police Department.
“I like to get to dress up,’’ said Jocelyn, daughter of Chris Phillips.
Jeremiah Manuel, 17, looked ready to transform the town’s boxwood shrubs into topiary with his “Edward Scissorhands” ensemble, complete with metallic blades fashioned from craft board by his mother Tiffinie Manuel. “I used poster board, glue sticks, and duct tape,’’ the crafty mom said.
Steam punk gent Trenton Phelps seemed to have traveled in from the 19th century, all outfitted in top hat, top coat, ascot and goggles. And in case he forgot the time … Phelps could reach for a handsome pocket watch styled by his dad Travis Phelps and featuring a transparent case and gear sprockets.
Down the street, young Haven Carter had set her time machine for the future and succeeded at a bit of premature aging.
The 10-year-old’s gray wig hung heavy with pink foam rollers, and the Stoneville “Grandma” shuffled along in a house dress and slippers. Chuckling, she said, “I dressed up like this because my nickname at school is midget grandma!’’
