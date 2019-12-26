RUFFIN — Sometimes it takes a little breaking and entering to help mend broken hearts. And Santa and his DJ friends know just how to jimmy the front door.
Co-conspirators from across Rockingham County and WKZL 107.5-FM radio worked Thursday morning to slip into the Dillard Family home here and plant $6,000-worth of yuletide loot for a widow and her three youngsters.
The children, Alexia, 3, Isabella, 4, and Izaiah, 10, lost their father, Camden Dillard, a beloved member of the Rockingham County School System family, to pancreatic cancer in September. He would have turned 31 on Dec. 15.
Each year, the staff at WKZL’s “Jared & Katie Show” solicits letters of nomination for families in need of a Christmas boost.
Typically, the popular Triad station sees a few hundred people pen letters of recommendation for inspiring folks who are struggling with any number of hardships.
Morning personalities Katie Tesh and Jared Pike spearhead fundraising for the annual “break-in” giveaway by hosting a breakfast with Santa Claus and collecting donations online from members of the community.
“This year was different, though,’’ said Matt Wells, head of public relations for the station. He explained that nearly 2,000 letters were posted this year, with the bulk in support of a Christmas extravaganza for Christina Dillard and her children.
“This was the year we had more letters than ever before. And a lot of those were for the family. And as we read the letters, they kind of spoke to us on a lot of different levels,’’ said Wells, who lost his own father as a teen.
“Their situation just hit us in a different and special way,’’ Wells said. “Even though we didn’t know Cam personally, we heard from so many people about what a great guy he was and how great a father he was … He was just a great person.’’
An administrator for RCS’s Child Nutrition Department, Dillard was diagnosed with a particularly aggressive form of pancreatic cancer in July. By September, he was so ill he could not complete the final class he needed to earn his bachelor of science degree at UNC Greensboro.
But when university administrators learned of Dillard’s plight through RCS Superintendent Dr. Rodney Shotwell and other friends, the college arranged for hand-delivery of a diploma to Dillard, granting him his degree on Sept. 13, the day before he died.
That diploma featured prominently in the family’s living room Thursday, surrounded by bright Christmas packages, stacked deep and covering most every surface.
The family left their house early Thursday morning for a special complimentary breakfast at Reidsville’s Sirloin House, part of a scheme by friends and school staff to clear the decks for Santa’s break- in.
By 7:30 a.m., bright bicycles with training wheels were parked in the front yard, a new television with an updated Playstation were installed, and dozens upon dozens of gifts were brought in.
Other treats included: an Apple Watch for Christina Dillard, dolls, new computer tablets for all three children, a mini vacation for the family to Great Wolf Lodge, a large outdoor play set, and spa and salon gift certificates.
Donations came from Triad-owned businesses and friends, Wells said.
At the center of the campaign to nominate the Dillards was Melissa Lowe of Madison, who said she considers Christina Dillard to be her “sister.’’
“I just love her. And her kids are like my nieces and nephews,’’ Lowe said. “I just really wanted to see them have some joy. Christmas is supposed to be a happy time for kids, and after everything they’ve been through this year, I said to myself, I need to make this happen.’’
So Lowe started a social media campaign to promote Christina and kids for the Christmas break-in and her effort grew exponentially over a few weeks.
Thursday morning, “was amazing,’’ Lowe said. “ It was the best feeling just to watch those kids smile after the hard year they’ve had. It’s hard to put it in words. Just watching them the last few months and what they’ve gone through . Alexia’s birthday and Halloween without their dad …”
A guest appearance by Santa Claus, all decked out in an Old World velvet costume, was part of the day of surprises. Portrayed by popular Triad Santa Charles Welke, St. Nick helped the little ones open their gifts, then walked the two older kids across the street to their school, Lincoln Elementary.
Once there, teachers, students and staff from the RCS Central Office greeted the family. Then Santa ushered Bella and Izaiah inside and took the time to meet and talk to other students.
“The school’s support was amazing,’’ said Lowe, a mother of four who has known Christina Dillard since the two were teens. “The superintendent got down on the floor and held the three-year-old. When you get to see the personal side of them, it means so much.’’
Her gratitude was hard to put into words, Dillard said this week. “We feel very blessed because we know there are other families who are just as, or more needy than we are. And to have been the ones chosen to have a little bit of joy in this hard year ... it’s just amazing.’’
Dillard said the surprise relieved her children from grief. “They were actually happy, genuinely happy.’’
For now, Isabella and her new “Baby Alive” doll are inseparable, Alexia is hooked on her tablet and Izaiah is practicing riding his new bike in the family’s basement, Dillard said.
“I love my Apple Watch, and it’s something I’ve wanted for a long time. I guess someone gave Santa a tip,’’ Dillard said, chuckling. “That was a big one for me.’’
The family will make a trip to Oklahoma soon to visit Christina Dillard’s brother, who welcomed a new baby boy on Dec. 15, Camden Dillard’s birthday.
“It was really special that he was born that day,’’ Dillard said.
For Lowe, the connection family and friends have to the late Camden seems strong. She noted it during the surprise reveal on Thursday.
“When they saw everything, Izaiah said, ‘I wish my daddy could see this,’ ” Lowe recalled. “And we knew he was there. We could feel it.’’
