MAYODAN — A melting witch won the day of hay here Saturday.
The haybale creation by McMichael Mills for the town’s fourth annual “What the Hay!” festival featured a bale styled as a bubbling coven cauldron titled, “Haylp, I’m Melting!’’ The striped stocking legs of a witch stuck out of the top of the toil and trouble boil, complete with pointed witch’s shoes and black hat.
The sunny day saw about 3,000 people visit Mayodan’s downtown where 100 vendors offered arts and crafts and tasty treats.
“We had a lot of good people working together on it. It was hard work, but it really came together. Everybody has said it’s the biggest and the best one we’ve had yet,’’ said Kathy Anthony, a member of Mayodan’s Downtown Merchant’s Association and a volunteer handling vendors for the festival.
Hay sculptures were top rate his year, too, Anthony said. “Some years we have good ones, but this year we had a lot of really good ones.’’
Folks spent a lot of time at the festival this year, too, enjoying bands that played until 10 p.m. “People stayed later this year,’’ she said.
Second place hay sculpture contest honors went to Your Community United Juniors for the young civic club’s “Toy Stor-HAY” triptych featuring hay bale executions of the “Toy Story” movie’s Slinky Dog, Mr. Potato Head, and squat green alien.
Bringing up the caboose with a third place ribbon was the Town of Mayodan’s Public Works Department for its “Hayodan Express’’ steam engine, painted red and five cars long.
Honorable mentions included “Hay, Kitty, Kitty’’ by the Animal Clinic of Madison and “Haylp Us, Haylp You,’’ by Mayodan Fire Department.
Another standout sculpture was a vignette of loggerhead turtles, fashioned by local Boy Scouts and themed “Come Out of Your Shell, Join Scouts.’’
A giant mother turtle, with her shell pattern artfully painted on hay, featured wooden fin cut outs and a clever rig of Styrofoam balls strung on a skewer to mimic water bubbles coming from the reptile’s mouth. Fledgling crawlers surrounded her.
Rockingham County’s political parties made handsome hay mascots, too. The GOP erected a hay bale elephant, complete with plastic guttering for a trunk. Democrats styled a donkey with pert ears and a sign that read: “Democrats, N-Hay-bors Who Care.’’
Festival-goers also had a chance to weigh in with People’s Choice Awards. The YCUJ “Toy StorHAY’’ effort took first place, while ACM earned second place for “Hay, Kitty, Kitty.’’ The Mayodan Fire Department won third place with its “HAYlp Us, HAYlp You’’ creation of a firefighter in action.
A true standout, ACM’s kitty was painted with a blue eyes and featured half a dozen bales.
People’s Choice Honorable mentions included: “HAYodan Express” and “Come Out of Your Shell, Join Scouts.’’
