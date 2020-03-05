Picnic baskets with panache can be pulled together for just pennies.
With spring at the doorstep and quite a few balmy days, al fresco dining with friends, family or a special date is ideal.
And the way you present a cheerful picnic meal is nearly as important as the caliber of food inside your hamper, area experts agree.
A quick trip to the region’s thrift stores yields lots of inexpensive options for baskets, dishware, flatware, glassware and linens. You’ll even find delightful extras, such as votive candles and padded seating options.
Most of us have scads of items in our own cupboards to comandeer for picnic duty. A vintage tablecloth, gingham spread, fabric remnants — even a pretty curtain panel works well as a picnic blanket or basket liner. Snag dish towels, tea towels, and doilies (paper or fabric) for accents.
Trays are handy, and rustic placemats or neutral chargers look stunning for rustic dining.
By bringing luxurious indoor touches to the outdoors, one can build an exotic ambiance for a picnic, too. A pair of candlesticks and tapers, an area rug that’s easy to roll, or a fancy ice bucket for chilling a bottle of wine or sparkling cider are ideal.
Stemware and real glasses with decorative paper straws are a must. Lightweight china and cloth napkins elevate a picnic, too, and make a fine green alternative to paper products.
Colorful parasols, silk hand fans or paper church fans, add to décor and come in handy for sun protection and whipping away the occasional fly.
Caterer David Gerrells of Reidsville has three rules for putting together a successful picnic.
“Number one, you want a comfortable blanket. Number two, a great meal. And number three, a garnish for the whole experience like nice fresh flowers and a nice bottle of wine.’’
Bright food is important, said Gerrells, owner of Caterfest, Inc. and Café 99 in Reidsville. “You really want a lot of color in your dishes.’’ To that end, he likes to pack spring salads and an array of fresh fruits like kiwi, blueberries and strawberries. And he swears by zesty cold salads and quality cold cuts and breads.
Specialty gift baskets maker Robin Moore, owner of If It’s Baskets in Greensboro, puts together an occasional non-perishable picnic for clients. “I like to have nice cheese and good crackers, maybe chocolates, cookies or nuts … things I know the person likes,’’ said Moore.
And a beautiful tablecloth or blanket can bring pizzazz to any picnic, Moore and Gerrells noted.
“We like to use a kind of blanket that’s good for the beach or grass because sand and dirt fall right off of it,’’ Gerrells said of his bright ground covers with synthetic backing. “But really, the sky’s the limit with picnics, you can just do so many things.’’
