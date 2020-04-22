REIDSVILLE — Music is a universal balm in times of grief and anxiety.
And community members here have tapped into the talent of area songwriters, poets and musicians to help celebrate their sound and set a table for thousands with Friday’s Rock-Aid Facebook Live concert fundraiser.
The scourge of COVID-19 has left thousands of Rockingham Countians without jobs, without groceries, and without a vision of future relief.
Before the pandemic, the rural county was already classified as “food insecure’’ with some 8,500 citizens lacking access to nutritious meals. And the school system counted roughly 60 percent of its kids as eligible for free or reduced meals.
The coronavirus, however, blocked access to vital nutrition for those thousands of youngsters and stretched local food banks to their limits.
Enter Joe Dexter.
The journalist and Operations Editor for RockinghamNow and veteran radio personality keenly appreciates music and understands need more than most.
“As a child myself, I sat at a table knowing that my parents worked hard for every meal, but at times there was a struggle to provide that food,’’ said Dexter, a father of two young daughters. “To see that has instilled in me an appreciation for this. I can’t imagine sitting at a table knowing my daughters are not provided for.’’
A longtime fan of Reidsville native and nationally renowned singer-songwriter Jacob Vaughan, Dexter has chronicled Vaughan’s successes since the award-winning artist was 16. Earlier this year, he saw Vaughan’s dream gig postponed, a concert at Nashville’s storied Blue Bird Café, when the coronavirus silenced concert halls.
“I began thinking of ideas that could help musicians and the community in a time none of us were ready for,’’ said Dexter, who realized local musicians, losing venues and gigs, would face major struggles, too.
“And I came up with the idea of a live concert on Facebook that could help artists and give them an opportunity to have virtual gigs.
Dexter took his plan to Jenny Edwards of the Rockingham County Arts Council, who gelled Rock-Aid’s mission. “She helped transform this into what it is now, so that we could raise money for those in need.’’
“It’s my brainchild, but we wouldn’t be here without several people who turned this idea into something that can be progress for the community,’’ Dexter said.
Among them are sponsors who will match donations pledged during the live music event: Good Stewards of Rockingham County by way of a donation by Ann Brady; the Reidsville Area Foundation; Stoneville Rotary Club; and Modern Woodmen of America.
Main sponsors of the fundraiser include: The Rockingham County Arts Council; the Reidsville Area Foundation; Dan River Keeper; Rockingham County Education Foundation; and Piedmont Folk Legacies.
Headliner Vaughan said he is overwhelmed by the support from his community.
Music on hold, Vaughan has taken a welding job in Reidsville for the time being, and welcomes the opportunity to lift his county in song Friday night.
“When there’s not a global pandemic, people go out to listen to music and it brings people together. So we have to do it in a new unique way, and I think our team has come up with a great way to do it online,’’ said Vaughan, who will join fellow singer-songwriters Matt Crowder and Sydney Rose for a song circle as part of the broadcast.
“Every weekend, I was always in front of a lot of people in a small place, playing music. This has put a real damper on me. It was my only source of income and forced me to look somewhere else for security,’’ Vaughan said. “After I got out of panic mode, Joe called me and said, ‘Dude, there’s a lot of kids in the county who aren’t eating because they’re not in school.’ And after I got everything taken care of with me, it’s like, let’s take care of somebody else who needs help.’’
Environmentalist Steven Pulliam of Stoneville, who serves as Dan Riverkeeper, echoed Vaughan’s chorus.
“It’s pretty great and very unique,’’ Pulliam said of the concert and food drive. “We will work very quickly to get resources and food into the hands of those who need it the most.’’
“It’s all a tight-knit community. And when times like this happen, the best friends you can have are your neighbors,’’ Pulliam said, explaining he moved his young family back to his native Rockingham County for just that spirit. “We have a community here that’s something to be a part of ... to be included in and lend a hand. To feel how resilient we are.’’
The pandemic has assaulted many people’s pride, leaving them desperate for basic necessities nearly overnight. And organizers understand and respect that, they said.
“There’s really no difference between us, other than the invisible barriers we put up between us,’’ Pulliam said. “Most of us live paycheck to paycheck. You could have been struggling before this epidemic came and then things became exponentially worse. It’s not a time for pride. It’s a time to accept what you need and give what you can. And know you can pay it forward later.
Feeding and teaching kids at home is tough, said Pulliam, a father of two boys, Lennon, 7, and Sawyer, 2. “I know one couple and they both lost their jobs.’’
You need good food to feed the brain of a growing child, as well. And while Rockingham County Schools offered meals for weeks after schools were forced to close, it could not sustain the service.
Pulliam is delighted that music plays a big part in the fundraising. As a guitarist and lifelong musician himself, he hopes to keep the event going, too.
“Hopefully, we can do this every year, and keep building unity in the community.’’
