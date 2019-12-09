MAYODAN — The Mayodan Moravian Church was abuzz this week with beeswax candle making, ginger spice cookie baking and story telling by some of the historic church’s most dedicated parishioners.
The church played host to local school children and provided history lessons about the traditions and skills Moravians brought to the town back in 1896.
Dressed in traditional costumes, demonstrators led guests through the process of baking paper-thin cookies and decorating candles to honor Jesus at Christmas.
One beloved feature of the church’s Christmas season is the lighting of the “Putz,’’ a series of ornate miniature dioramas that tell the stories of Christ’s birth, the start of the Moravian settlement in Winston-Salem, and the migration of Moravians to Rockingham County to establish Mayodan in the late 1800s.
The church held its annual bazaar on Saturday, featuring candles, cookies, sugar cakes and a traditional lunch of traditional Moravian chicken pie.
