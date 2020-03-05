MADISON — The Mad Bean owner Daniel Joyce hosts the reopening of his uptown music venue in historic downtown tonight with headliners Carolina Ignition and the unveiling of the site's new name: SteamWorks: Stage & Bar.
Formerly known as Steam Stagebar, the handsome high-ceiling room with steam punk decor and an updated full bar with creative cocktails will see the soulful country N.C. band take the stage at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.
Joyce said he is excited to have taken on three new investment partners who will help promote the upstairs facility where the entrepreneur's masterful painting of the town's historic clock hangs. Behind the bar, Joyce's handmade steam punk-style pendulum clock keeps time.
For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/steamstagebar.
