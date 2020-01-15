Many Rockingham Countians will spend Sunday and Monday celebrating the life and contributions of one of the nation’s most influential civil rights leaders, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Several events memorializing and recognizing the impact of the late King’s teachings are scheduled to take place across the county.
Here’s a breakdown of celebrations for Jan. 19, 20 and 25.
Sunday Service — 7 p.m.
The Ministerial Alliance of Reidsville and Vicinity Unity Service will be held Sunday evening at St. Mariah United Holy Church, located at 127 McCoy Road in Reidsville.
The Most Reverend Harry L. Cohen, pastor and chief apostle, welcomes the public to the service on Jan. 19.
Dr. Clarence Johnson, president of the Ministerial Alliance of Reidsville, is set to speak.
The Unity Service will be held at 7 p.m.
Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast — 8 a.m.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day will begin on Jan. 20 with the annual MLK Unity Breakfast, hosted by the Reidsville NAACP, Reidsville Chamber of Commerce and the Reidsville Human Relations Commission.
The breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church at 807 Piedmont Street in Reidsville.
The event benefits the MLK Jr. Unity Scholarship Fund. Each year, the fund presents two Reidsville High School students with scholarships to attend Rockingham Community College.
Elder Mary E. Jackson, pastor of Jerusalem United Holy Church in Reidsville, will be keynote speaker
The breakfast will be held inside Zion Baptist Church’s Multipurpose Center.
Tickets will not be available at the door, but may be purchased for $10 at the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce or by contacting a Reidsville NAACP member.
For more information, contact the chamber by email at info@reidsvillechamber.org or by phone at 336-349-8481.
The Block — Living the Dream —
12 p.m.
The Living the Dream Celebration, coordinated by Elder Catherine Wilson, will be held at noon on Jan. 20 on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Organizers encourage local youth groups to attend the event, held in “The Block” — a historical part of Reidsville that was once home to the African-American business community along Northwest and Northeast Market Streets.
“The Block” was a thriving business district from the 1930s through the mid- ‘80s.
Reidsville Unity March — 1 p.m.
At 1 p.m on Jan. 20, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity March will take place on a route through downtown Reidsville.
The march begins at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, goes through downtown and ends at the Reidsville Police Department.
Organizers ask that local youth groups attend the event.
Memorial Service — 3 p.m.
A Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church at 401 Hubbard Street in Reidsville on Monday afternoon.
Host pastor Dr. Joseph A. Bryant welcomes the public to the service that starts at 3 p.m. and features the words of the Rev. Amos L. Quick III, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in High Point.
Third Annual MLK Day of Service — Saturday, Jan. 25
Hosted by the Rockingham County Education Foundation and the Rockingham County Partnership for Children, the third annual MLK Day of Service will be held Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. at Western Rockingham Middle School in Madison.
The event, which is free and open to the public, puts focus on completing hands-on projects to benefit students, families and the community.
Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. for registration and lunch is provided.
Projects will be completed through 2 p.m.
To register, or for more information, visit Rockingham County Education Foundation on Facebook.
