Give the parents of Rockingham County a few bolts of felt, some cardboard boxes and a glue gun, and you’ll see them turn out some Hollywood-ready Halloween couture costumes.
The Do-it-Yourself trend has taken a firm hold here with multiple generations working together to convert wagons into gravity-defying transit and transforming cardboard boxes into vehicles as impressive as an 18-wheeler and fire engine.
Little Ila Rutledge, 21/2, of Madison, will float along the candy path tomorrow evening as Princess Jasmine from the Disney hit, “Aladdin,” with parents Kelly and Adam Rutledge of Madison.
Her conveyance? A modified red wagon on which Kelly and her mom, Beth Berry, affixed an Oriental-motif carpet to create the illusion of an airborne tapestry.
On Monday night, Rutledge had another ensemble to craft: a rose costume for herself, complete with a hand-sewn and stuffed felt calyx and leaves. She worked with her mom, using needle and thread and a hot glue gun to finish and emerged in a pink petal bonnet, cute enough to pick.
Over in Draper, Lara Scarlett Parker turned her own yardage of neon-green felt into a ghoulish glop for her son’s “Slimer” costume. Featuring a maniacal grin, the full-body green gross-out is a home run effort. And the costume turned plenty of heads when Lara’s son Johnny Crash Parker, 7, wore it during a recent downtown Draper Halloween festival.
Posing by her mom’s festive mantelpiece, bedecked witch cheery banners heralding fall, Reidsville’s Jenna Grace Parker, 4, stares blankly. Her face done up in “fright white’’ ghostly makeup, she’s chosen to portray a “Princess Witch.’’
She’s “following in her daddy’s ( Jay Rash) footsteps with the scary costumes,’’ said her mom, Jessica Rash. “So she wanted a scary costume this year so she can scare kids with her Daddy.’’
Averie Foust of Eden is a witch of a different coven.
The “Cute Witch,” daughter of George and Sarah Foust, is dressed in bright orange, crinolines and stripes, all smiles and dimples for her night in pursuit of sweets.
Everybody loves mac ‘n cheese, and Cali Rogers, 6, daughter of Ryan Rogers and Taylor Bowman, is rocking a DIY costume of the cheesy treat tomorrow night, adorned with toilet paper rolls spray-painted yellow for macaroni.
All he needs is a CB radio and Elias Meadows, 3, will be ready for the candy long haul.
His mother Sandra Meadows made a wearable 18-wheeler from a cardboard box and gave it a spiffy paint job and shoulder straps for the lad.
Boston Yanotti, 3, son of Claudia Moore and Michael Yanotti, also enjoys a big ride this Halloween. His stroller has been made over with cardboard to look like a fire engine in honor of his great-grandfather Bernie Moore, a former Eden fire chief.
And if you see a little lion rolling down the street in a zoo cage, give Ruby Mae Crabtree, 1, a roar.
She will ride on a wagon, made into a festive cage with bright orange bars by her parents, Ricky and Emma Crabtree of Reidsville.
Dozens of readers submitted adorable photos of children, pets and adults wearing terrific costumes. RockinghamNow will feature them in a photo gallery online at: www.rockinghamnow.com.
And for trick-or-treaters eager to show off their great looks, here are some of the upcoming Halloween events taking place in our area:
Halloween Fest: 3-7 p.m. today at Rockingham Community College, behind Whitcomb Student Center, 484 County Home Road, Reidsville. Haunted trail, face painting, hair braiding, craft activities, trick-or-treat stations. Pizza and drinks available for purchase. Sponsored by SGA and RCC Clubs. The community is welcome. Information : email studentlife@rockingham cc.edu.
Golden Corral’s Fourth Annual Trunk or Treat tonight from 5-7 p.m. Each child under 12 receives a free buffet certificate and a trick or treat bag.
Halloween @ the Library: 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Games, prizes, coloring pages and candy. 336-548-6553.
Trick or Treat: 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31, Academy, Market, Murphy and Decatur Streets, downtown Madison. Presented by the Downtown Madison Merchants. Participating merchants will have an orange pumpkin sign posted. Merchants without a sign are not participating.
Truck Or Treat: 4-8 p.m. Oct. 31, Draper Volunteer Fire Department, 213 Main St., Eden. Bring the kinds in costume for a safe and fun trick or treating event. Members of the fire department will be on hand as well as other emergency services from Rockingham County and businesses from the Draper community. Bring your camera to take photos of the kids in the fire trucks.
Trunk or Treat: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31, Holy infant Catholic Church, 1042 Freeway Drive, Reidsville.
Scary Movies @ the Library: Oct. 31 til closing, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. See flyers at the library for schedule of movies. Popcorn and beverages provided. 336-548-6553.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.