ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — A group of community organizations are bringing the community together through a free online concert that will raise funds for kids food programs in Rockingham County.
Rock-Aid will take place LIVE on Facebook at 8 p.m. on April 24. The benefit concert, founded to help the community during these unprecedented times, is sponsored by the Reidsville Area Foundation, Rockingham County Arts Council, the Dan Riverkeeper, the Rockingham County Education Foundation and Piedmont Folk Legacies.
All proceeds will support food programs for children in Rockingham County.
Rock-Aid’s goal is to provide a sense of comfort and relief, while also entertaining all types of music fans.
The concert’s main focus is the county’s children who need help and the chance for our community to come together as one for its neighbors.
Citizens can lend a helping hand by texting ROCKAID to 24365.
Whether it’s $1 or $1,000, all proceeds collected are appreciated and will go
directly to helping those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The school closures and shutdown due to coronavirus have drastically impaired reliable access to food and supplies to those who need it the most, our children,” said Dan Riverkeeper Steven Pulliam. “Rock-Aid is an initiative to refill pantries and restore peace of mind for our food insecure youth and families.
“Rock-Aid may be far from the river, but our work protecting our waterways is in part so our communities can live healthy lives,” Pulliam said. “Giving back to these communities pales in comparison to the support they’ve given me.’’
Times like these beckon us to adapt, care and give whatever we can to help one another.
“Rock-Aid will enable residents to easily give whatever they can while enjoying top-notch, diverse performances from our region,’’ Pulliam said.
Artists include popular local country artist Jacob Vaughan, who will host a songwriters’ round.
The recent finalist of Tennessee Songwriters Week, Vaughan will soon perform at the BlueBird Cafe in Nashville, having competing with more than 1,000 songwriters for the honor.
The Reidsville native is joined by prominent Danville performer Matt Crowder, whose vintage tones blend perfectly with the wide-ranging, loving voice of rising Greensboro singer/songwriter Sydney Rose, who completes the trio.
The Powerful Josephus III, founder of The Poetry Cafe streaming on Amazon Prime, will also hit the RAF stage to shed truth on spoken word and breaking barriers.
Founder of the Poetry Project Institute, Josephus III will capture the soul through his belief that Poetry is Life.
Sweethearts of the Banjo, a Cascade, Virginia, duo featuring Lynwood and Shelly Lunsford, brings a mix of bluegrass instrumental, country, folk and gospel harmonies and a touch of comedy to boot.
The Rock-Aid stage will be set by Dr. Gwendolyn Lane Bacote, who will open the show with lyrical power and lifting spirit.
A singer with the L.B. Florence Ensemble for over 35 years, Dr. Bacote will sing two traditional gospel songs during a cannot-miss performance.
Rounding out the show lineup is percussionist Atiba Rorie, founder of the acclaimed international multi-genre band, Africa Unplugged.
A skilled Djembe drummer, Rorie brings an unmatched music background to the Rock-Aid stage.
The Dance Music Coordinator at UNC-Greensboro has a knack for spreading love through music and percussion, with performances at countless venues: including Dance Africa in New York, the National Black Arts Festival, Black Dance USA and two presidential inauguration celebrations.
“As a musician, this virus and its effects have completely turned my world upside down,” said Vaughan. “Music was my only source of income before this hit and it left me scrambling. Fortunately, I secured a job in a field that matches another one of my passions.”
For Vaughan and many other musicians, COVID-19 has led to one of the more trying times in their careers.
Yet, they keep playing, because their spirit through song is impossible to break.
“Music is still here and it will never go away,” said Vaughan. “The fact that we can use music in order to better just one person’s life is a no-brainer. I’m thankful for the Rock-Aid team and all the work we’ve put into this.”
For more information about Rock-Aid, visit http://facebook.com/RockinghamAid.
