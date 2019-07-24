REIDSVILLE — Veronica and Paul Winkler are picking pecks of hail-pocked peaches at their Bee Sweet Orchard here on Pannel Road.
Sure, the luscious offerings may not win any beauty contests this year, but the fragrant multiple varieties make delectable pies, jams, hand-cranked ice creams and fruit salads all the same.
Plus, the Winklers have slashed prices roughly by half for their nine acres of pelted fruit, which helps buyers look past a few divots from the May 31 hail assault.
Late on that spring afternoon, a tell-tale green cast tinted clouds over Rockingham County and down fell the ammo — marble-size ice pellets that left about an inch of frozen stuff on the ground.
“Four minutes ... It lasted exactly four minutes,’’Paul Winkler said, noting he had stepped out to the store on an errand when his crops took the hit. “I clocked it. And I said, ‘We’re done.’’’
“We were sure we’d lost everything,’’ he said, explaining fledging green peaches, nectarines and apples were but infants at the time, hanging vulnerable to the pummeling. “If it had lasted twice that amount of time, we’d have lost the whole crop.’’
Ultimately though, the storm has cost the Winklers about 35-40 percent of their crop, they said. Marks along the side of their aluminum market stand show the force of the hail still.
Right after the hail storm, the Winklers walked the rows and inspected their fruit. Damage initially looked severe, and they had little hope any of their crops would survive. The hail had created divots along the surface of the tender young stone fruits took up a relatively large percentage of their surface area.
Thankfully though, a dry spell and careful tending and rot protection efforts by the Winklers brought their crop through, Paul Winkler said.
Plus, the peaches and nectarines that make up six acres of the spread, kind of outgrew the problem, fattening up with plenty of unmarred surface to bring back their healthy blush.
Tissue injuries to fruit are not that different from abrasions to human flesh. Even shallow divots where fruit skin is broken can leave it susceptible to bacteria and rot, Winkler and agriculture experts say.
Winkler noted that a dry weather run after the storm did a lot to help the wounds dry and heal over on tasty peach varieties, such as the Messinas and Contenders.
When preparing the hail damaged peaches, it’s easy to pare away any spots, much as you would remove an “eye” from a potato.
“Most of them have one spot ... some have two or three,’’ Winkler said, mounting an aluminium picking ladder to examine a cluster of Contenders.
There are plenty more weeks of peach harvest, and nectarines are ready to sell, as well. The orchard also has apples to offer, with Gala and Johnagolds ripening fast likely ready to pick in a week or so, the Winklers said.
For orchard hours and available fruit, visit: beesweetorchard.com.