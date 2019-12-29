MADISON — Social media often builds superficial connections. But for a Madison woman, a mutual Facebook friend bonded her deeply with the family that saved her child’s life.
And just last week, Franklin, Tennessee, mother Heather Yopp Honeycutt, spoke at length on the nationally-syndicated “Dave Ramsey Show” about how the death of her beloved 5-year-old Mikayla made it possible for Madison’s Emma Tucker to receive a life-saving liver transplant.
Honeycutt, a mother of four daughters and staffer for the Ramsey show, explained the uncanny discovery that she and Emma’s mother share a dear friend.
Indeed, a Google search with the right key words last spring led Honeycutt to news stories about Emma’s September 2018 liver transplant.
“So I clicked on the Facebook link that was there which connected me to her mom’s Facebook, and Dave, I kid you not, we had a mutual friend,’’ Honeycutt told Ramsey during his special holiday broadcast, “Stories of People Giving Like No One Else.’’
“It was a girl I went to college with,’’ Honeycutt said. “I went to a 1,600-person college. So I messaged her and said, ‘Hey, you may not want to get in the middle of this, but I’d really just like to let this family know that a family in Tennessee is praying for them.’ "
That mutual friend is Lindsay Moore Morris of Madison, and she wrote Honeycutt back immediately with the instruction, “Call me.’’
Privacy laws surrounding organ donation prohibited Honeycutt from making direct contact with the Tuckers, so it would take a friend such as Davidson College chum Morris to build the bridge that connected them.
Morris, a mother of two young daughters herself, understood the sensitive nature of the emotionally-freighted situation. And with a well-placed call to Lauren Tucker’s mother Phyllis Soyars, she gauged Lauren’s readiness to meet the Honeycutts.
“I didn’t want to ask Lauren directly,’’ said Moore, who grew up with Tucker. “I felt though, like Lauren would be more than excited because of her faith and her background. After I talked to Phyllis, I felt like Lauren would be happy beyond words to meet Heather. I love relational networking. I love connecting people. I love doing it and it gives me great joy,’’ Moore said, explaining that the unfolding of Emma’s story bolstered her own faith over the past year and a half.
By October, the Tucker and Honeycutt families were able to meet in Asheville at an indoor play center where Heather held little Emma and saw the reality of her own child’s gift. Four other people received Mikayla’s heart, kidneys and a lung, her mom detailed.
“My husband and I and our kids got the opportunity to meet Emma and to hold Emma and to see her play,’’ Honeycutt said during the Dec. 20 podcast. “And I thought it was gonna be so difficult and so painful and so hard, and it was so joyful. It was so life-giving. And I just am really grateful we got to learn more about their story. They’re a family who totally understands sacrifice and love and family … And it was so much fun watching my girls interact with their girls.’’
“I can’t believe you can just stand up here and tell this,’’ an emotional Ramsey said to Honeycutt. “I’ve heard it five times, and I cry every time I hear it. And I mean, unbelievable. The last 18 months have been a wild ride for you guys and your family … you’ve got a lot of family here that loves you.”
Meeting Honeycutt, her husband Graham and her three girls, “meant a lot to us, too,’’ said Tucker, a special education teacher for the Rockingham County Schools. Emma’s dad Tyler Tucker is a North Carolina State Trooper.
“We had been praying for this family because we knew what they were gonna be facing,’’ Tucker said. “I was so excited to get the letter from Heather and to know a little bit about their story. I’m so glad we were able to meet them, and we are hoping to get together a lot more. I think it’s going to be helpful for Heather’s family … so they can truly know Mikayla’s gift and what this beautiful gift has done.’’
Now nearly 20-months old, Emma is in generally good health and has a cheery disposition, her mother said. While she has recently begun a new anti-rejection medication, Emma is in much better shape this winter than last when respiratory infections meant six hospitalizations.
Born with a rare liver disease, biliary atresia, Emma underwent transplant surgery at Duke University Medical Center on Sept. 29, 2018. Her case captured the attention of people from across the globe, who wrote scores of letters of support to the Tuckers and raised thousands of dollars to help offset hefty medical expenses.
As she concluded her story on the Ramsey show, Honeycutt told of a timeline she credits to God, explaining that on Sept. 25, 2018, Emma's family learned her liver was in such poor shape she would need to remain in the hospital until a transplant could be located.
“And on Wednesday, Sept. 26 is when Mikayla was declared legally dead,’’ Honeycutt said. “And so I fully believe that God has his hand in this and took … Mikayla’s death and turned it into something really beautiful.’’
Tucker said he hopes her bond with Honeycutt will give Mikayla’s mother comfort, “ … so she can truly know Mikayla’s gift and what this beautiful gift has done. Emma is young now, but I want her to know what a blessing she has been given and all the people involved. And I want her to know who Mikayla is.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.